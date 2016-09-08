Oakridge Global Energy Solutions, Inc. Announces It Has Retained Cyril Narishkin, a Nationally Recognized Consultant in Business and Operations Management Systems

Palm Bay, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/08/2016 --Oakridge Global Energy Solutions (OTCQB:OGES), a leading U.S. based manufacturer of Lithium-ion smart energy cells for military, civilian and medical applications is pleased to announce it has retained Cyril Narishkin, a nationally recognized consultant in Business and Operations Management Systems. Mr. Narishkin will be consulting with Oakridge on the overall strategy, design and implementation of its new production line facilities, both domestic and international, for the manufacture of its new Generation II Smart Energy Cell product range.



Mr. Narishkin has over 30 years of professional, hands-on business operating experience as President of a diverse group of firms including Repro Med Systems, Paric Corporation and Essex Industries, a $100 million defense industry contractor. In addition, he was a senior Operations Manager at Texas Instruments for over 10 years, as well as having served as Adjunct Professor at the Olin Business School at Washington University.



Steve Barber, CEO and Executive Chairman of Oakridge remarked, "We are extremely fortunate to have an industry expert like Cyril Narishkin collaborating with us on the planning and operation of our new production line manufacturing facilities. His vast knowledge and business experience will be invaluable in helping us achieve our goals as we transition into a full-fledged, global manufacturing enterprise."



About Oakridge Global Energy Solutions, Inc.

Oakridge Global Energy Solutions Inc. leads in the innovation, development, manufacturing and marketing of disruptive energy storage technology for military, civilian and medical uses. The company's research & development, and its powerful strategic alliances with leading Japanese industry players has led to the development of some of the world's most innovative Lithium-ion "smart energy cells", all with smart-phone connectivity to monitor status, and representing some of the longest-lasting rechargeable power sources currently available, with a life up to 3 times greater and a 30 percent longer cycle between charges than Chinese-manufactured counterparts. Located in Palm Bay, Florida, the Company is poised to become a dominant player in the lithium-ion energy storage space with its unique "smart energy cells" and is dedicated to bringing manufacturing back to the United States.



For more information visit: www.oakridgeglobalenergy.com



