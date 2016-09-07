Oakridge Global Energy Solutions, Inc. Announces Joint Venture with Japan's Toyo-System

Palm Bay, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/07/2016 --Oakridge Global Energy Solutions (OTCQB:OGES), a leading U.S. based manufacturer of Lithium-ion smart energy cells for military, civilian and medical applications, today announced it has established a joint venture with Toyo-System of Japan for the design and manufacture of state-of-the-art battery management systems for its Generation 2 Smart Energy Cell range.



Steve Barber, CEO and Executive Chairman of Oakridge, said: "our joint venture with Toyo-System of Japan further extends the important strategic alliances with our Japanese partners as part of our commitment to excellence in the pursuit of world-leading technologies for incorporation into our game-changing Generation II Smart Energy Cells. Toyo-System is a leader in providing innovative solutions for the Lithium Ion battery market, and this new relationship will enable us, together, to design and manufacture the highest quality battery management systems for our Smart Energy Cells which optimize their functionality and performance. It greatly enhances Oakridge's ability to deliver a world-class, cutting-edge product".



Hideki Shoji, President and Founder of Toyo-System commented: "we are delighted to work with the Mr. Barber and the team at Oakridge, and use our expertise of more than 25 years in developing cutting edge technologies for our partners in the battery industry, to enable Oakridge to develop battery management systems that facilitate outstanding high performance from its smart energy cells based on its innovative new approach to the industry. We look forward to a long and mutually profitable relationship with Oakridge because it is in keeping with our global perspective and motto of creative design and manufacturing at the forefront of Lithium Ion battery technology".



About Toyo-System

Toyo-System Co., Ltd., was established in 1989, by Mr. Hideki Shoji, and is headquartered in Iwaki City, Japan, being part of the "Iwaki Battery Valley" in Northern Japan (akin to the "Silicon Valley" for the Lithium Ion battery industry in Japan), which is central to the maintenance of Japan's leading position in the global industry. Toyo-System has four facilities throughout Japan and has as its clients all the major players in the Japanese battery industry, from cell manufacturers, materials suppliers, automotive companies in the EV space, to leading universities and research institutes.



For more information visit: www.toyo-system.co.jp/



About Oakridge Global Energy Solutions, Inc.

Oakridge Global Energy Solutions Inc. leads in the innovation, development, manufacturing and marketing of disruptive energy storage technology for military, civilian and medical uses. The company's research & development, and its powerful strategic alliances with leading Japanese industry players has led to the development of some of the world's most innovative Lithium-ion "smart energy cells", all with smart-phone connectivity to monitor status, and representing some of the longest-lasting rechargeable power sources currently available, with a life up to 3 times greater and a 30 percent longer cycle between charges than Chinese-manufactured counterparts. Located in Palm Bay, Florida, the Company is poised to become a dominant player in the lithium-ion energy storage space with its unique "smart energy cells" and is dedicated to bringing manufacturing back to the United States.



For more information visit: www.oakridgeglobalenergy.com



