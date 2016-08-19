Oakridge Global Energy Solutions, Inc. CEO, Steve Barber, Announces the Purchase of $1.2 Million of State-of-the-Art Lithium-Ion Battery Manufacturing Equipment

Palm Bay, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/19/2016 --Oakridge Global Energy Solutions (OTCQB:OGES), a leading U.S. based manufacturer of Lithium-ion smart energy cells for military, civilian and medical applications, today announced it has purchased state-of-the-art Lithium-ion battery manufacturing equipment worth $1.2 million USD.



Steve Barber, CEO and Executive Chairman of Oakridge, announced, "We have just purchased the most advanced electrode coating and drying machine available, one that is designed specifically for Lithium-ion battery manufacturing. This sophisticated equipment will initially be utilized by Oakridge for research and development applications, but eventually will also be used by tertiary education students at our newly created Oakridge Center for Advanced Energy Technology (C-Tech) located in Palm Bay, Florida."



This custom built RT Series coating and drying machine is designed and manufactured exclusively for Oakridge by Screen Finetech Solutions Co, Ltd. of Japan. Screen Finetech Solutions is the world's number one designer and builder of cutting edge technology equipment used in the manufacture of Lithium-ion batteries and Thin Film screens.This sophisticated machine utilizes Screen Finetech's technological experience from Flat Panel Displays to optimize the uniformity of the coating process. In addition, the newly developed drying system supports both higher quality and greater productivity.



The total cost of the new equipment purchased was $1.2 million USD, which clearly demonstrates the substantial capital investment required today in order to remain the industry leader. Sojitz Corporation, a major global Japanese trading house and strategic alliance partner with Oakridge, was instrumental in arranging this transaction.



About Sojitz Corporation

Sojitz Corporation: Publicly traded on the Tokyo Stock Exchange ("TSE") is a sogo shosha (general trading company) based in Tokyo, Japan. It is engaged in a wide range of businesses globally, including buying, selling, importing, and exporting goods, manufacturing and selling products, providing services, and planning and coordinating projects, in Japan and overseas. Sojitz invests in various sectors and conducts financing activities. The broad range of sectors in which Sojitz operates includes automobiles, energy, mineral resources, chemicals, foodstuff resources, agricultural and forestry resources, consumer goods, and industrial parks. For more information visit: www.sojitz.com/en/



About SCREEN Finetech Solutions Ltd.

SCREEN Finetech Solutions Co., Ltd. provides wide range of equipment and services for the manufacturing of flat panel displays (FPDs) used in such digital devices as LCD TVs and smartphones. The Company has quickly launch new businesses to line up with the current FPD production equipment business. It is currently working on is developing coating/deposition (wet, dry) technologies. Its wet coating uses coating technology honed in coater/developers for LCDs to coat thin, liquid coatings over broad surfaces, which it applies to electrode coatings for lithium ion batteries. Its dry deposition uses high-density plasma source for high-speed even deposit on various types of thin films, which we are accelerate expansion to a range of applications.



For more information visit: www.screen.co.jp/eng/fpd/index.html



About Oakridge Global Energy Solutions, Inc. (OTCQB:OGES)

Oakridge Global Energy Solutions Inc. leads in the innovation, development, manufacturing and marketing of disruptive energy storage technology for military, civilian and medical uses. The company's research & development, and its powerful strategic alliances with leading Japanese industry players has led to the development of some of the world's most innovative Lithium-ion "smart energy cells", all with smart-phone connectivity to monitor status, and representing some of the longest-lasting rechargeable power sources currently available, with a life up to 3 times greater and a 30 percent longer cycle between charges than Chinese-manufactured counterparts. Located in Palm Bay, Florida, the Company is poised to become a dominant player in the lithium-ion energy storage space with its unique "smart energy cells" and is dedicated to bringing manufacturing back to the United States. For more information visit: www.oakridgeglobalenergy.com.



