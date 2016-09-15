Oakridge Global Energy Solutions, Inc. Is Designing New Solar Powered Lithium-Ion Battery Packs for MARTAC Unmanned Maritime Vessels

Palm Bay, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/15/2016 --Oakridge Global Energy Solutions (OTCQB:OGES), a leading U.S. based manufacturer of Lithium-ion smart energy cells for military, civilian and medical applications is excited to announce it has been selected by Maritime Tactical Systems, Inc., (MARTAC), to design new, second generation, more powerful solar powered battery packs for their "MANTAS" range of Unmanned Maritime Vessels, building on the success of OGES' Gen 1 power systems it originally developed for MARTAC during early 2016.



MARTAC is a Melbourne, Florida based company that designs and produces the Man-Portable Tactical Autonomous Systems (MANTAS) which are unmanned surface and subsurface vessels that have numerous applications in port and harbor security patrol, anti-piracy, search and rescue, mine warfare, Anti-Submarine Warfare, ISR and many other military and commercial applications.



To see video of the MANTAS unmanned vessels, go to the MARTAC website http://martacsystems.com/MANTAS.aspx.



MARTAC's enormous success at RIMPAC 2016, the world's largest international maritime exercise hosted by the U.S. Pacific Fleet, encouraged the company to approach OGES Executive Chairman and CEO Steve Barber, to see if his team could design a new second generation solar powered Lithium-ion battery pack using Oakridge's revolutionary Gen 2 Smart Energy Cell Technology. "The design specifications for the Gen 2 MANTAS battery packs are exactly the sort of challenge the Oakridge team thrives on," Barber stated. "The real beauty of this project is that we can now integrate our Gen 2 Smart Energy Cell Technology into the design specifications, so we can give MARTAC a high performance, long reliability, ultra-safe combination Lithium-ion battery pack, with a compact solar panel attached on top, that will remain continuously charged."



Mr. Barber added, "In addition to operating in a continuously charged state utilizing solar power, the battery cell pack is designed with "plug 'n play" functionality, so it can easily be installed or removed from the vessel instantly. A significant new capability of MARTAC's next MANTAS design is that it will now be able to operate under water at a depth of up to 30 feet, utilizing OGES' custom designed battery packs with its Gen 2 technology. We are very pleased to be collaborating with MARTAC in order to develop a state-of-the-art solution for their power supply requirements, to enable them to become the world class leader in their space."



About Maritime Tactical Systems, Inc. (MARTAC)

Maritime Tactical Systems, Inc. (MARTAC) is the designer and builder of the patented MANTAS (MAN-portable Tactical Autonomous System) family of Unmanned Maritime Vessels. MARTAC continues to push the envelope and define the leading edge of modern unmanned systems. The MANTAS USV has achieved an impressive performance envelope that allows stability during station-keeping and slow speed transits as well as demonstrating high speeds in excess of 80kts and high-G maneuvering. The MANTAS can operate in high seas, with self-righting capability, as well as in restricted, littoral, and riverine environments.



For more information visit: www.martacsystems.com



About Oakridge Global Energy Solutions, Inc. (OTCQB:OGES)

Oakridge Global Energy Solutions Inc. leads in the innovation, development, manufacturing and marketing of disruptive energy storage technology for military, civilian and medical uses. The company's research & development, and its powerful strategic alliances with leading Japanese industry players has led to the development of some of the world's most innovative Lithium-ion "smart energy cells", all with smart-phone connectivity to monitor status, and representing some of the longest-lasting rechargeable power sources currently available, with a life up to 3 times greater and a 30 percent longer cycle between charges than Chinese-manufactured counterparts. Located in Palm Bay, Florida, the Company is poised to become a dominant player in the lithium-ion energy storage space with its unique "smart energy cells" and is dedicated to bringing manufacturing back to the United States.



For more information visit: www.oakridgeglobalenergy.com.



Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer:

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the following words: "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "ongoing," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "will," "would," or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance or results, and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at, or by, which such performance or results will be achieved. Forward-looking statements are based on information available at the time the statements are made and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainty and other factors that may cause our results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from the information expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements in this press release. This press release should be considered in light of all filings of the Company that are contained in the Edgar Archives of the Securities and Exchange Commission at www.sec.gov.



Contact:

Bill James

Director of Investor Relations

Office: 321-610-7959 ext. 1008

Direct: 321-802-9764

bjames@oakg.net



Source: Uptick Newswire