Oakridge Global Energy Solutions, Inc. to Create the World's First Fully Dedicated Tertiary Education Facility for Advanced Lithium Ion Battery Technology

Palm Bay, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/11/2016 --Oakridge Global Energy Solutions (OTCQB:OGES), a leading U.S. based manufacturer of Lithium-ion smart energy cells for military, civilian and medical applications, today announced that it is creating the Oakridge Center for Advanced Energy Technology (C-Tech) in Palm Bay, Florida.



C-Tech is the vision of Oakridge Executive Chairman & CEO, Steve Barber and his wife Suzanna, to create a unique tertiary education training program dedicated to the creation, in the US, of a significant pool of highly skilled professionals trained in advanced battery technology and manufacturing techniques which will benefit both Oakridge and the US lithium battery industry as a whole.



In announcing the new C-Tech facility, Mr. Barber stated, "We are very pleased to be instrumental in creating the Oakridge Center for Advanced Energy Technology. C-Tech will enable us to take a much more proactive role in educating and training people, and in creating more lucrative high-technology job opportunities in what is now becoming recognized as the "next wave" of the lithium battery industry.



We have found over the past 12 months that there is a significant lack of ready and available trained staff for our business in the US due to the fact that the global epicenter of the lithium ion battery industry has over the past 25 years migrated to the Far East (Japan, South Korea, Taiwan and China), and now we are even competing with Korean products made in Vietnam. Our creation of C-TECH is a win-win situation for all in the industry in the US. It is our way of trying to bring the industry back to the US, and is also, I believe, an excellent way for Oakridge to show its support and give back to the local community, while at the same time creating a growing pool of trained specialty workers at all levels of the business from production line workers, to technicians, engineers, chemists, designers, marketing and business professionals that will facilitate a steady stream of interest from prospective employees.



In exchange for creating and participating in the C-Tech facility, Oakridge hopes to attract C-Tech graduates at all levels, who have been educated and trained in the latest battery technologies and automated manufacturing techniques, in order to satisfy the future personnel requirements necessitated by the projected future growth of Oakridge.



Oakridge is contributing approximately $15,000,000 million worth of its own lithium-ion cell and battery manufacturing equipment to the C-Tech facility, which is freed up by the ongoing business growth of the company. C-TECH will be established as a "not for profit structure" and it will gradually involve the participation of at least three major universities from the US and overseas, to certify and run the various courses developed by C-TECH on an ongoing basis



Oakridge will be making further announcements regarding the exciting development and implementation of C-TECH in the coming months.



Oakridge Global Energy Solutions Inc. leads in the innovation, development, manufacturing and marketing of disruptive energy storage technology for military, civilian and medical uses. The company's research & development, and its powerful strategic alliances with leading Japanese industry players has led to the development of some of the world's most innovative Lithium-ion "smart energy cells", all with smart-phone connectivity to monitor status, and representing some of the longest-lasting rechargeable power sources currently available, with a life up to 3 times greater and a 30 percent longer cycle between charges than Chinese-manufactured counterparts. Located in Palm Bay, Florida, the Company is poised to become a dominant player in the lithium-ion energy storage space with its unique "smart energy cells" and is dedicated to bringing manufacturing back to the United States.



