Oakridge Global Energy Solutions to Be Featured in a Three-Part, 90-Minute Television Mini-Series on Fox Business Network

Palm Bay, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/19/2016 --Oakridge Global Energy Solutions, Inc. (OTCQB:OGES), a leading US-based manufacturer of Lithium-ion smart energy cells for military, civilian and medical applications, has today announced it will be featured in a three-part, 90-minute television mini-series on Fox Business Network, first airing at 1:30pm EST on July 31, 2016.



The biographical business exposé delves into how Oakridge Global Energy Solutions' Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer, Steve Barber, and his team started as a research & development company in search of some of the world's best energy cell technologies centered around the fast growing lithium-ion energy storage space. Today, after investing over $40 million, through Mr. Barber's private family office fund, Precept Fund Management SPC, and 2+ years of time and energy in developing industry-leading products, the Company is poised to reap the rewards.



The series will be hosted by award-winning television host Ken Evseroff of New To The Street, filmed on location at Oakridge's 70,000-square-foot manufacturing plant that Mr. Barber and his team converted into a state-of-the-art facility in Palm Bay, Florida. The series details how Mr. Barber's vision is becoming reality, as OGES transitions from research and development, to the design and manufacture of its second generation commercial lithium ion "smart" energy cells for civilian, military and medical applications, including power for golf cars and local area electric vehicles, starter motor batteries for motorcycles, ATVs, jet skis and boats, living space power backup systems and uninterruptable power supplies, power for drones and UAVs/UUVs and several high growth custom niche markets such as medical and defense, with sales revenue expected to grow exponentially over the next several years.



For viewers unable to watch live, the replay of Power Up America show will be available from July 31, 2016 on the Company's website: oakridgeglobalenergy.com



About Oakridge Global Energy Solutions, Inc.

Oakridge Global Energy Solutions Inc. leads in the innovation, development, manufacturing and marketing of disruptive energy storage technology for military, civilian and medical uses. The company's research & development, and its powerful strategic alliances with leading Japanese industry players has led to the development of some of the world's most innovative Lithium-ion "smart energy cells", all with smart-phone connectivity to monitor status, and representing some of the longest-lasting rechargeable power sources currently available, with a life up to 3 times greater and a 30 percent longer cycle between charges than its Chinese-manufactured counterparts. Located in Palm Bay, Florida, the Company is poised to become a dominant player in the lithium-ion energy storage space with its unique "smart energy cells" and is dedicated to bringing manufacturing back to the United States.



For more information visit: www.oakridgeglobalenergy.com.



About New to the Street

New To The Street paves the way to the latest financial issues, offering a blend of business and financial services news reporting and in-depth interviews relating to new products, economic analysis, and public company profiles. New to the Street is produced by FMW Media Works Corp., a leading provider of business profiles and special corporate programming, and airs as sponsored programming on FOX Business, ION Media Networks, A&E and History Channel.



Visit www.NewToTheStreet.com.



Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer:

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the following words: "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "ongoing," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "will," "would," or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance or results, and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at, or by, which such performance or results will be achieved. Forward-looking statements are based on information available at the time the statements are made and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainty and other factors that may cause our results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from the information expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements in this press release. This press release should be considered in light of all filings of the Company that are contained in the Edgar Archives of the Securities and Exchange Commission at http://www.sec.gov.



Contact:

Bill James

Director of Investor Relations

Office: 321-610-7959 ext. 1008

Direct: 321-802-9764

bjames@oakg.net