Oaktree Partnership Introduces the Most Recent Commercial Property in Norwich

Wymondham, Norfolk -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/10/2013 --Oaktree Partnership is introducing the most recent commercial property in Norwich at reasonable let monthly rates. The flexible lease terms are attainable with 3-month to 6-month get-out clauses. There are floor space units available in 1,000-sq. ft., 2,183-sq. ft., 2,310 sq. ft., and 2,500 sq. ft. The properties include units in Wymondham, Diss and Norwich.



The commercial property in Norwich is on Charles Watling Way, located off Barnard Road. It is close to the city centre and A47 Norwich Southern bypass. The term for the unit is a six month get out class with the option to sign another agreement to let for an additional six months. The property is spacious and includes a kitchen, parking space, toilet, and decoration throughout the unit.



Approximately nine miles from Norwich is property on 2 Acorn Court in Wymondham. It is Broadband accessible and includes a kitchen, car parking and bathroom with sink and toilet. The lease agreement is for a four-month get-out clause. The commercial property near Norwich is 1,000-sq. ft. and suitable for a small industrial or manufacturing business.



A spokesperson said, “The professional leasing agents help match businesses with commercial properties based on terms, needs, location and space. They are attainable to show units to clients after scheduling an appointment.”



