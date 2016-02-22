Oasis Outsourcing and Stilt Establish Strategic Partnership to Expand Partner Savings Programs

Ft. Lauderdale, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/22/2016 --Oasis Outsourcing clients can now increase their bottom line without any disruption to their business, thanks to a new partnership between Oasis Outsourcing and Stilt. Oasis Outsourcing, a leader in workforce solutions that improve business efficiencies and Stilt, a cloud-based profit improvement platform, have partnered to expand client savings opportunities using Stilt's portfolio of over 2,000 world-class brands.



With this new partnership, Oasis Outsourcing clients can extend their savings beyond human capital and can now incorporate additional savings on their operational products and services through Stilt. Stilt provides savings of more than 20% across a portfolio of over 2,000 products and services. The portfolio covers all key spend areas, such as telecommunications, office supplies, maintenance, food, medicine and more. Gaining access to these discounts is disruption free because it does not require any change to existing supplier & distributor relationships.



The Stilt profit improvement platform also provides Oasis Outsourcing clients advanced reporting features that outline the exact increase in profit dollars realized. Oasis Outsourcing clients also enjoy a special discount off of Stilt's profit improvement platform and enjoy an easy on-boarding process.



About Oasis Outsourcing

Oasis Outsourcing is a Florida-based Professional Employer Organization (PEO) serving almost 200,000 employees and 6,000 clients nationwide. Founded in 1996, it specializes in providing human resources services, employee benefits administration, healthcare reform support, payroll and tax administration, risk management services and staffing solutions to small- and medium-sized businesses throughout the United States. Oasis is accredited by the Employer Services Assurance Corporation (ESAC), ensuring the highest level of ethical, financial and operational standards in the PEO industry and has received SOC 1 Type II (formerly SAS 70) certification for its high level of accuracy and performance. Offices are located in Atlanta, GA; Austin, TX; Boca Raton, FL; Boston, MA; Boulder, CO; Charlotte, NC; Dallas, TX; Denver, CO; Edison, NJ; Hartford, CT; Houston, TX; Indianapolis, IN; Jacksonville, FL; Long Island, NY; Los Angeles, CA; Manhattan, NY; Miami, FL; Minneapolis, MN; Nashville, TN; Orlando, FL; Phoenix, AZ; Queens, NY; San Diego, CA; San Francisco, CA; Sarasota, FL; St. Louis MO; Tampa, FL; and West Palm Beach, FL.



For more information about Oasis Outsourcing, visit www.oasisadvantage.com.



About Stilt

Stilt's cloud-based profit improvement platform has aggregated the demand of hundreds of SMBs to deliver savings of 20% across a portfolio of over 2,000 world class brands. Stilt gives SMB leaders immediate cost reduction, access to enterprise-level spend analysis, and time savings on effort spent negotiating with suppliers. Located in the hyper-growth area of South Florida, Stilt leverages industry-leading technology and a team of proven leaders to empower SMBs through increased profitability.



To learn more visit www.stiltapp.com



PRESS CONTACTS:

Jennifer Clarin or Laura Burns at Boardroom Communications for Oasis Outsourcing

lburns@boardroompr.com

jclarin@boardroompr.com

954-370-8999

Stilt

pr@stiltapp.com

845-667-1261