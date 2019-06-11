OBALS Will Present New Lighting Products in an International Exhibition

Zhongshan, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/11/2019 --OBALS, as one of the leading lighting manufacturers in China, will participate in the Guangzhou International Lighting Exhibition that is opened from 9th to 12th in June in Booth No. 2.1 C45.



OBALS is a lighting producer from Zhongshan, Guangdong, China with nearly 10-years' experience in manufacturing LED lights. It focuses on not only producing but also research new and professional types of lighting solutions has granted the company significant growth and reputation over the years. Moreover, their supports from providing 24/7 technical solutions, secure delivery, to after-sale services earn valuable customers' brand loyalty and market recognition.



From June 9th to 12th, OBALS is set to attend the Guangzhou International Lighting Exhibition (hereafter GILE). Last year, 165,998 visitors from 129 countries and regions went to show; in the meantime, there were 2,602 exhibitors from 22 countries and territories who showcased their latest products to the world. GILE is one of the largest-scaled lighting-related global portals; and in 2019, it is ready to accomplish greater things with a new theme called "THINKLIGHT: envisage the next move".



The organiser stated that GILE 2019 aims to encourage the lighting community to see changes as a mean for progression and innovation. Furthermore, it offers a platform to learn and share ideas across different disciplines for an ever-changing market. To take the lead and to be a role model of the industry, OBAL will be presenting their newly develop track light in their booth. Below is one of the primary lighting types that will be shown from OBALS during GILE:



1.LED Track Light—Mini-Series



-Integrated aluminium heat sink: adopting high effective air convection design, therefore the heat of LED chips can be dissipated quickly to prolong the lifespan;



-All-direction adjustable design: 355 degrees rotatable and 90 degrees adjustable, the light can cover all corners of the interior;



-Customisable multi-beam angle: the beam angles can be changed with five different options, depending on any specific requirements;



-Changeable decoration ring: users can easily change the ring colour for various usage condition;



-DIY design that covers most situation: the model can be altered from track lights to suspending light, meanwhile maintaining all the features and benefits.



In addition to this Mini-Series, OBALS is also ready to show their newly-created LED backlit panel light, LED downlight—XF series as well as the LED Batten—BT series. All of them have improved features compared to other lighting solutions in the current market.



2.LED back-lit panel light



OBALS new LED back-lit panel light shares some of the most cost-efficiency lighting solution among other products in this category. The following features OBALS employs in its panel lights shows its high standard in production:



-Utilising the alloy materials with high precision and one-time stretching process, as well as the plate with high reflection matte material spraying can improve the luminous efficiency. The overall efficiency can reach 120LM/W.



-Adopting the precision painting technology on the surface, which enables the lamp to be high end with no scratch and has leading corrosion resistance.



-The diffuser plate uses thick PS to make the light more uniform and avoid the light become yellowing as well as out of shape.



OBALS welcomes all global participants and visitors to come to the booth to explore the potentials of future lightings, as well as exchange opinions during the exhibition. Therefore, the purpose of the show can be realised and drive the industry to progress further.



About OBALS Lighting

OBALS is a China-based lighting company which has specialised in the research & development, manufacture and sales of LED lights. With almost ten-year experience in the lighting industry and its professionalism, OBALS successfully becomes one of the most competitive players in the market. The firm also owns a factory that is over 20,000 m2, which covers manufacturing plants, a metal stamping factory and logistics. All of the infrastructures are built to support the rapid growth of the firm as well as maintain the superior quality of its products.



