2015 Obamacare Sign Up Starts November 15th

Las Vegas, NV -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/05/2014 --If one did not sign up for health insurance through Obamacare for 2014, the new enrollment period for 2015 begins November 15th, 2014. This enrollment period will last until February 15th, 2015. This is the time in which anyone, individuals and families, can sign up for a new health insurance plan to ensure that they are covered for the 2015 year. The health insurance coverage for this enrollment period begins January 1, 2015. Businesses can also sign up during this enrollment period.



This enrollment period is also for Medicare, for those who qualify for this health insurance. For those who are looking into CHIP or Medicaid, the enrollment periods for this health insurance is at any time throughout the year, as this is a need based insurance, based upon the finances of those who are trying to qualify.



The process for signing up during this enrollment period is rather simple, as it only requires some basic information about the individual or the family, along with financial information. It is helpful to have a recent pay stub or even the tax forms from 2013 in order to ensure all financial information is correct. The Obamacare Premiums are based on income, thus ensuring this information is correct will give the most up to date plan costs that are available. Once this information has been entered, one will be able to compare health insurance plans to find the one that best fits a person's needs. For those who are already enrolled in Obamacare, simply keep your current health insurance plan for another year. Or, look at the new plans that may be available.



Any plan via the Affordable Care Act (ACA) can have supplemental health plans added. This is very similar to adding coverage's with Medicare. These coverages are for dental and vision plans, thus allowing an individual or a family to get the right coverage to fit their needs. These plans will increase the total price that will be paid for health insurance. However, the dental and vision plans are not mandated by federal law for a person to have.



Each health plan that is available via Obamacare includes preventative care measures, as well as other minimum health coverages such as ambulatory care, hospital stays, and care for extreme situations.



In order to avoid being penalized, a person must maintain minimum essential coverage. It is important to note that short term health insurance does not meet these standards, thus a person can be penalized if this is the only health insurance they have. The minimum essential coverage will be an option given with Obamacare. Most every health insurance plans that are on the market are going to meet these standards, especially coverage's via Medicaid, CHIP and Medicare.



For those who opted to note get coverage for the 2014 year, they will face penalties at the end of the year. These penalties can be 2% of the income the person earned. Or if the rate would be higher, the person can be charged up to about $300 for a family who had no coverage. There is a loop hole that allows a person to avoid the penalty if they were only without health insurance for 3 months, as this is considered a coverage gap. There are other situations in which these penalties can be avoided, however, these are taken on a case by case basis.



With the penalties that are being enacted, health insurance is no longer an aspect that individuals or families can do without. It is imperative that those who are without insurance sign up for this during the open enrollment period. Once the deadline for open enrollment passes, a person cannot get health insurance via the ACA any longer. However, there are stipulations in which a person can still sign up for health insurance. These stipulations include a birth, death or marriage. In addition, if a person were to lose their job and lose the health plan provided by their employer, they can sign up via the ACA. These are the only stipulations that will allow a person to skip the enrollment period.



Open enrollment is the time in which you must get health insurance, as this is the law. Open enrollment begins November 15, 2014, and should be completed as soon as possible to ensure protection against whatever life may throw one's way.