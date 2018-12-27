Secaucus, NJ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/27/2018 --Hudson Regional Hospital's obstetrics department believes moms-to-be should have a beautiful birthing experience from start to finish. With board-certified doctors, caring and efficient nurses and state-of-the-art technology you are ensured your baby will be born happy and healthy. We offer individual, private labor-and-delivery and recovery rooms as well as a 20-bed postpartum unit.



The OB/GYN Staff

HRH prides itself on having staff certified in OB/GYN, maternal-child nursing care and women's health—from the nursing staff through the medical director and includes specialized staff such as life coach. A life coach is assigned to a patient and is the central contact person for the patient, no matter what time of day, addressing whatever the patient needs.



Julia Riftine, MD, is the medical director of obstetrics & gynecology. She is a board-certified OB/GYN and is fully devoted to women's health and provides comprehensive and individualized care for women of all ages. Dr. Riftine offers a full spectrum of obstetrical and gynecological services ranging from normal and complicated pregnancies and annual gynecologic exams to contraception, infertility and urinary incontinence. Joining Dr. Riftine in comprehensive care is Janine D. Malave, MSN, MA, RNC, LCCE, WHNP-BC, manager, maternal-child health services.



Education

Patients are encouraged to take advantage of the education offered by HRH and are encouraged in weeks 26-28 to visit OB/GYN, where they can tour the facility, meet our staff and discuss the various education programs available. OB/GYN recognizes the need for education, especially birthing classes, and its benefits. Classes are offered on exercise and relaxation techniques; stages/phases of labor and the role of a coach, delivery room procedures and immediate care of the newborn baby, postpartum care, breastfeeding and more. The classes are designed to educate new mothers and to lower the stress levels often associated with pregnancy.



Patient Care

HRH recognizes the importance of proper care for patients from the beginning of the pregnancy to delivery and postpartum care, including around-the-clock pediatric and anesthesia coverage. When the time comes to have your baby, it's not always easy to get to the hospital. At HRH, you call your life coach or the general hospital number and transportation will be sent to you immediately—we want you to have your baby in our hospital.



During the delivery, you may have two people in the room with you—maybe your mother and husband. We would love to have your other children with you, except we take their feelings into account—we don't want them to see their mother in pain, and the actual birth may be too intense for them, causing them to never want to have children of their own.



All OB/GYN staff go out of their way to make your hospital stay and birthing experience as comfortable as possible. Our newborn nursery includes four designated intermediate-level (Level II) nursery cribs for intermediate-level care to pre-term and normal newborns requiring more specialized care.



Aftercare

After the baby is born and the excitement has lessened a bit, you can look out the window at the peaceful Hackensack River and relax. Your family can come and visit, and you can even enjoy a candlelight dinner for two for the new parents, certified kosher, with champagne, if desired.



As you prepare to take your new baby home, you will need more education on what to expect, especially during the first six weeks. This is a joyous time, but it's also a period of adjustment and healing for mothers. During these weeks, you'll bond with your baby and you'll have a post-delivery checkup with your doctor. Although it's important to care for your baby, you also have to take care of yourself.



Most new mothers don't return to work for at least the first six weeks after birth. This allows time to adapt and develop a new normal. Since a baby has to be fed and changed often, you may experience sleepless nights. It can be frustrating and tiresome. The good news is that you'll eventually fall into a routine. In the meantime, you need to get plenty of rest, seek help from family and friends, eat healthy meals and exercise. In our communities, shul or community members register to prepare meals for your family. You will need that support from family and friends to help you rest. And your life coach can give you exercises to do during this period, which is critical for your health and sanity.



About Hudson Regional Hospital

Hudson Regional Hospital offers preventive and other services both on an inpatient and outpatient basis. Patients can inquire about these services or schedule appointments by contacting the hospital directly, either via telephone at 201-392-3100 or email at info@HudsonRegionalHospital.com. Patients facing medical emergencies should proceed directly to the emergency room. The emergency room contact number is 201-392-3210.



For a tour of the new Hudson Regional Hospital or to meet the owner and executive, physicians should call George Matyjewicz at 201-392-3436 or email GMatyjewicz@HudsonRegionalMarketing.com.