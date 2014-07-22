Objective Develops Innovative Online Competency Management System for Local Essex Business

Essex, London -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/22/2014 --The Chelmsford-based software development company has created a bespoke online competency management system for local business consultancy and training services specialists Professional Rail Development (RPD). The new system is designed for the rail industry and is used by Assessors and Managers to monitor a range of competencies needed for rail employees.



RPD found an increasing focus by industry regulators and professional bodies on the need for formal processes for developing, maintaining and monitoring the competence of staff. Paul Durrant, RPD’s Managing Director, quickly recognised the need for an online competency management system and set about creating a database that would fulfil the needs of his rail clients’ human resources departments.



The platform, Assure CMS, was created using the latest Microsoft.NET technology. A Microsoft SQL server database was used to improve data storage and the software boasts an intuitive web interface. Thorough analysis in the pre-development stages ensured that the final specification met RPD’s precise requirements, and the prototype underwent extensive trials in a test environment so Objective’s developers were able to collect a sufficient amount of feedback from its end users before launch.



Assure CMS has transformed the way in which RPD’s clients are able to assess and manage the skillsets of their employees. Since implementation, the system has dramatically reduced staff admin time, ensuring greater productivity across divisions, and allowed management team’s access to assessment activities and statistics on demand.



Paul and his team have been delighted with Objective’s professionalism and reliability, and are full of praise for the development team in the wake of the project.



“RPD has found the team at Objective IT to be thoroughly professional, friendly, helpful and responsive,” notes Kerry Crouch, Assure Support and Development Manager. “Their work output is of an excellent quality and they have the ability of finding better ways of enhancing the system to benefit our customers.”



About Objective IT

Objective IT is an established software development company based in Chelmsford, Essex with a national reach. Objective has remained a Microsoft Partner since 1992 and develops bespoke web software, databases and native apps for mobiles and tablets. The team also specialise in business systems integration.



