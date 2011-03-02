ObjectWave Corp.’s Mobile E-Ticketing System targeting Vacant Lot Owners Implemented by the City of Chicago

Chicago, IL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/02/2011 -- Today, the software engineering firm, ObjectWave Corporation, announced the City of Chicago’s launch of Mobile Electronic Ticketing System (MET/LOTS) for vacant lot owners. The new system is now in use by over 125 Department of Streets and Sanitation ward superintendents and refuse collection coordinators.



The new system divides work between field staff that identify violations and clean the lots and code enforcement staff that use a website to determine ownership and issue tickets. Field staff identify violations using the mobile application MET on Blackberrys, to record field notes, pictures and GPS coordinates. Information collected on the Blackberry is then sent to the E-Ticket database. A number of web services are used including a reverse geocode service to provide an address to validate GPS coordinates precision.



Once the property owner has been identified, an electronic ticket is issued and an electronic record of the violation and supporting documentation is created in the system. A hearing is scheduled and enforcement action begins.



Larry Hanson, Deputy CIO, for the City’s Department of Innovation and Technology, adds: “Through the use of technology, the City of Chicago is doing more with less. By enhancing our existing technology, we are increasing the code enforcement of vacant buildings, which will result in cleaner and safer neighborhoods throughout Chicago."



Sam Cinquegrani, Founder and CEO, adds: "We're excited to have been selected to create a system which is inexpensive to use and has brought a high level of compliance by using mobile technology to change the way the City targets scofflaws."



ObjectWave - On the Go customized mobile solutions are designed, developed and delivered using the latest mobile software and hardware technologies and can help to transform business operations. Creating a mobile strategy allows elimination of paper forms with a handheld device, better field personnel management and communication, decreased manual data errors by automating and validating field data collection, reduction in back office workload with better frontline capabilities and replacement of costly and bulky laptops with mobile devices. ?



About ObjectWave Corporation

ObjectWave Corporation is a software engineering firm headquartered in Chicago, IL and has 20 years of experience building enterprise-level object systems. ObjectWave's customers are typically companies seeking custom solutions for client-server, web-based, and business-to-business e-commerce applications that can only be successfully realized by using a disciplined approach to software construction. Our approach delivers solutions that meet and exceed customer requirements for software flexibility, maintainability, extensibility and reusability. ObjectWave works with its clients to build powerful, robust, scalable enterprise-class solutions to solve complex business challenges. Most of ObjectWave's clients are Fortune 1000 enterprises with mission-critical systems development needs. To learn more visit http://www.objectwave.com.

