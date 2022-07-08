Obtain Trial Experience with Co-Counseling in South Florida

Miami, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/08/2022 --Hevia Law Firm's trial Lawyers have tried over 70 cases, including more than 50 jury trials to verdict. Their jury trial experience includes criminal cases, commercial litigation, allegations of civil fraud, contract disputes, first party insurance litigation, malpractice cases and personal injury cases. Hevia Law's experienced team of South Florida personal injury trial lawyers can provide legal guidance to you and your clients throughout the litigation process, from pretrial pleadings to settlement, from a wide base of knowledge.



Whether you try cases on a regular basis or have never tried a case, having experienced co-counsel is always advantageous. If you're having difficulty resolving a case, a second opinion can be quite beneficial in uncovering overlooked details and additional lines of investigation. Hevia Law attorneys make every effort to establish strong client relationships and manageable caseloads, which enables them to concentrate and focus on individual situations.



About Hevia Law Firm

A Miami personal injury law firm, Hevia Law delivers an unwavering commitment to defending your clients' legal rights with the utmost professionalism, empathy and integrity