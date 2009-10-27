OC Catholic Chorale to Hold Choral Composition Contest

Huntington Beach, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/27/2009 -- The Orange County Catholic Chorale, Inc., a 501( c ) 3 nonprofit performing arts organization in Southern California, has launched its first annual choral composition competition. Called Magnum Opus, the competition runs from November 1, 2009 to April 15, 2010, during which period entrants may submit an adaptation of an American folk song or hymn or an original piece on an American theme -- either as an a cappella piece or with accompaniment. Accompaniment can be any of the following: a cappella choir, or choir with organ, piano, solo instrument or wind ensemble (flute, clarinet, trumpet, horn, trombone, tuba, percussion), or any combination thereof. The competition was made possible by a generous grant from the Robert J & Doreen D. Marshall Fund for Dramatic Arts and Classical Music of the Orange County Community Foundation.



One Grand Prize winner will receive $1,000 in cash, and will have his/her work debuted July 3, 2010 at the Chorale’s Annual Stars and Stripes Concert in Orange County. A $500 Honorable Mention award will also be given. Compositions will be judged by a panel of judges from various walks of musical life including choral and orchestral conductors, orchestral composers, music educators and others with extensive choral experience. For complete Magnum Opus entry information and submission form, visit http://www.occatholicchorale.org.





