Ocean Dental in Shrewsbury, NJ Receives Prestigious Patients' Choice Award

Shrewsbury, NJ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/03/2016 --New Jersey dentist Dr. Janeen Ferraro and her staff at Ocean Dental recently received the Opencare 2015 Patients' Choice Award for Dentistry in Shrewsbury for their excellence in providing quality dental care for local patients. Winning this award comes as a result of the office's goal to provide patients with excellent dental care that exceeds their expectations with gentle, caring, and personal attention.



Opencare is one of the largest and most popular websites that helps patients find the best healthcare providers in their neighborhood. Each year, they release winners of the Patients' Choice Award that is determined by the reviews that actual patients leave for the providers in their neighborhood. These reviews are compiled from all third party review sources to objectively determine winners for the award.



Ocean Dental has received numerous five-star reviews from patients on various third party review sites, many of which remark about what a pleasant experience they have during their dental visit. Patients appreciate how comfortable they feel in the office environment and how the experience of Dr. Ferraro and her staff help them feel at ease throughout their treatment.



Dr. Ferraro and her staff offer a wide range of general and cosmetic dental treatments for patients at their Shrewsbury office. Some of these treatments include preventive care and cleaning, oral cancer screenings and X-rays, restorative procedures like crowns, fillings, and dental implants, as well as cosmetic treatments such as teeth whitening and veneers. Dr. Ferraro also offers services to help patients treat periodontal disease, sleep apnea, and tooth grinding.



Patients of Ocean Dental also have access to some of the latest dental technology available in the industry. Dr. Ferraro utilizes safe digital X-rays that significantly reduce the patient's exposure to radiation, as well as intraoral cameras that help patients see a close-up, real-time image of the state of their oral health before, during, and after treatment.



Dr. Ferraro treats patients of all ages and in all stages of oral health, whether they regularly visit the dentist or have not received dental care for years. She takes time to educate patients about their oral health and the treatments and services that can help improve it.



About Dr. Janeen Ferraro

A native of New Jersey, Dr. Ferraro is excited to be back near her home town providing dental care to the local community. She completed her D.D.S. degree from New York University and went on to complete post-graduate training at Overlook Hospital. In addition to treating patients at Ocean Dental, she is also an attending staff dentist at Monmouth Medical Center. She is a member of the ADA, Academy of General Dentistry, the New Jersey Dental Association, and the Monmouth-Ocean Dental Society.



For more information about Dr. Janeen Ferraro or the Opencare Patients' Choice Award they recently received for 2015, please visit www.oceandentalnj.com.