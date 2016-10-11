Boston, MA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/11/2016 --On Thursday, October 13th and again on Wednesday, October 26th, Ocean Prime in Boston will receive and serve exclusive, first shipments from the highly-anticipated Dutch Harbor Red King Crab season. Dutch Harbor Red King Crab is the most prized species of crab in the world and only available for a limited time. These decadent crustaceans have a sweet, juicy flavor and succulent texture and can weigh anywhere from five to 15 pounds.



Every year, the first boat of the season is boarded with officials from the Alaska Department of Fish and Game who measure, inspect and gather important data about the crabs before they ship to restaurants. Last year, two of Ocean Prime's regional chefs, Mike Denton and Jamie Kline, were fortunate enough to fly to Alaska and participate in this voyage to acquire the first catch of the season, thereby ensuring that Ocean Prime continues to get first priority shipments of this seafood delicacy.



The Dutch Harbor Red King Crab Legs will be served chilled or hot with drawn butter. Recommended wine pairings from Ocean Prime Director of Beverage Ryan Valentine include Sauvignon Blanc, Albarino and, of course, Champagne. Prices vary.



For more information visit Ocean Prime in Boston.



Ocean Prime in Boston is located at 140 Seaport Blvd., Boston, MA 02210



About Ocean Prime

Ocean Prime is an award-winning modern American restaurant and lounge from renowned restaurateur Cameron Mitchell. With stunning settings, a vibrant energy, an impressive menu of seafood and steaks and truly exceptional service, Ocean Prime is an ideal place to socialize, talk business, celebrate and indulge.