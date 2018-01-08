Oceans5 Dive Gili Air Certify Their 10,000th Student

Gili Islands, Indonesia -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/08/2018 --It has been an exciting start to 2018 for Oceans5 Dive, who on January 6th certified their 10,000th student. This is a momentous achievement for the 5* PADI CDC Centre who has developed a strong reputation for first class teaching during the 8 years they've been open. To mark the occasion Oceans5 awarded their 10,000th student with a bag full of exciting prizes including a mask and snorkel set, free fun dive, t-shirts and dry bag. There was also small goodie bags for the 5 other certifications on the run-up to the 10,000th, and a celebration with all the staff and graduating students. The prizes were sponsored by Aqua-Lung and Masterselam Dive Centre in support of the Oceans5's accomplishment.



Aayush Goyal, from Scotland, was the Dive Resort's 10,000th certification, successfully completing his PADI Rescue Course. Here's what he had to say about his experience:



"I was honoured to be the shops 10,000th student, really wasn't expecting anything like this! I chose Oceans5 for my Rescue course based on recommendations and they certainly didn't disappoint! The teaching has been awesome, I feel much more confident as a diver now I know how to deal with challenging situations, and the team here have welcomed me like family. Looking forward to more fun dives with Oceans5!"



Oceans5 Dive first opened their doors as a PADI Dive Resort in April 2010, on the beautiful island of Gili Air in Lombok, Indonesia. They quickly became a 5* PADI IDC Centre the following year, and through a continued focus on quality teaching, they also become a 5* PADI CDC Centre and DDI Instructor training centre in 2014. They are all about making their customers happy, which is why this dive centre is such a popular place both those taking their first breath underwater or those looking to pursuing a career in the diving industry.



About Oceans5 Dive

The team focus on high-quality diving and teaching for everyone, delivered in a relaxed and fun environment, whilst engaging the community to support marine conservation. Their 5 onsite course directors are always sharing their wisdom with customers, helping to teach all PADI courses from Discover Scuba Diving up to Instructor Development. With highly experienced staff, a perfect location on an idyllic Indonesian Island, Oceans5 Dive really is the perfect place to complete your dive training.