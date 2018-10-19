OCM Donates over 300 Products to Hurricane Michael Relief Efforts

Ewing Township, NJ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/19/2018 --OCM is helping victims of Hurricane Michael by donating over 300 bedding, sheet sets, and towel to The American Red Cross in Florida. This donation will provide shelters with additional resources to use while housing victims and people starting fresh after the impact of this unprecedented storm. Hurricane Michael, which made landfall as a Category 4 storm early Wednesday afternoon, October 10, has produced extreme storm surges, spawned numerous tornadoes and has caused massive destruction in its path. To date, the storm has taken the lives of a total of 29 residents across four Southern United States.



"Our hearts go out to the individuals and families who have been impacted by this devastating disaster," said Andy McDade, OCM President. "We cannot begin to relate to the loss these Florida residents have and continue to experience. Our hope is that this donation can touch as many as possible, and create positive impact on their recovery."



The American Red Cross has been providing hurricane relief to survivors and first responders that have been impacted by Hurricane Michael by providing food, water and supplies. More than 1,280 Red Cross disaster workers are on the ground to support relief efforts across three states. They have served over 195,000 meals and snacks, and they have distributed more than 4,700 relief items like clean up kits, rakes, shovels, bleach, garbage bags and more to help with the clean-up effort.



Each year, OCM donates to local charities and non-profits, such as United Way, American Red Cross, Women in Need shelters, Humane Society, including Hurricane victims from Irma in Puerto Rico to Michael in Florida. Over a dozen agencies in all! Giving back is top of mind! Every OCM purchase goes a step farther: it sends dollars back to your school, for campus and housing programs, scholarship programs, and enriching student's college experience. When news about the disaster broke, OCM knew that their resources were needed far beyond college students and their families. They are encouraging everyone to consider how they too can help the victims of this natural disaster, whether it is through a monetary or tangible donation.



