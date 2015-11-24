OctaFX Announces New Demo Contest

Kingstown, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/24/2015 --OctafX has developed a new trading demo contest dedicated to their partnership with Southampton FC - OctaFX Southampton Supreme Game demo contest! It lasts for 90 minutes and brings an unlimited prize fund!



Upon registering a participant will receive a notification with his account credentials, and 10 minutes before the game he will be assigned to one of two teams: Southampton FC or OctaFX United.



Best three players of each team are rewarded with a prize fund and each goal-scorer gets additional $10:



Winning Team:



1st Place: $150

2nd Place: $100

3rd Place: $50



Losing Team:



1st Place: $75

2nd Place: $50

3rd Place: $25



However, that's only a set-up: for this contest OctaFX offers a life feed of what's happening on the field and this streaming can be shown to everyone! OctaFX contest platform will allow the participants to track the progress of the match, see how their team is doing and many more! See how it works here. Every match takes place each Monday at 14:00 Server time, so don't miss the chance to play like a pro!