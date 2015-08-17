OctaFX Becomes an Official Sponsor of the 2015 Rip Curl Cup Padang Padang in Bali, Indonesia

Kingstown, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/17/2015 --OctaFX, a global retail FX broker, has confirmed its involvement as a sponsor of the Rip Curl Cup Padang Padang held in Indonesia. The 2015 Rip Curl Cup is the 12th anniversary of the event taking place from August 1st to August 31th.



As a part of the main competition, OctaFX has prepared a special nomination for the best surfing performance – Best Tube Ride Award for the longest tube ride in the competition. Exclusively for this nomination OctaFX will distinguish the surfer with the longest tube ride.



"Surfing spirit and philosophy has a lot in common with trading: it's all about waiting for the right moment to find oneself on the peak of the wave! We support courageous endeavors and by establishing partnership with Rip Curl Cup we encourage the whole surfing community.

Joanna Archer, OctaFX Head of R&D



"We're happy to be supported by OctaFX – by establishing OctaFX dedicated award, company builds-up interest among surfers and it makes the competition even more spectacular."

James Hendy, Rip Curl Indonesia



About Rip Curl Cup

2015 Rip Curl Cup is a big event run in Asia with the webcast around the globe. Besides 8 Indonesia's permanent Padang surfers 16 invited surfers will join the Cup and compete for the main prize - $15,000. The Rip Curl Cup slogan is It's On When It's On, and the waiting period is from August 1 to August 31. The Dawn Patrol show is broadcasted twice a week via official page of the Cup with highlighting the latest activities during waiting period and the status of the competition.