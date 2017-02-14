Octafx: Best Forex Broker in Europe for the Second Year in a Row

Kingstown, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/14/2017 --Last year OctaFX has been recognized for their growing presence in the EU, and this year award makes a wonderful statement for the company – more and more European clients use their excellent service. Nominating brokers for best broker in Europe, experts took into account operational history and reputation, which OctaFX improves every year. OctaFX would like to thank everybody for voting – it inspires the whole company to improve!



ForexAwards.com, a Forex-Reatings.com branch provides recognition of FX brokerage companies by thousands of customers. European forex market can be described as one of the best in terms of development and regulation and OctaFX is very glad to successfully operate for the benefit of their European clients.