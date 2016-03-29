Kingstown, St. Vincent and the Grenadines -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/29/2016 --Blind Soccer Challenge from OctaFX is aimed to raise funds for visually impaired sportsmen across the globe!



OctaFX is calling everyone out to join Southampton FC star Jordy Clasie by sending them videos with attempts to score a goal blindfolded. This will help Saints Foundation and Bali Sports Foundation to support their programs and here's how: OctaFX will donate £20 for every video anyone posts!



All the funds raised will be equally divided between Saints Foundation and Bali Sports Foundation.



Participating in OctaFX Blind Soccer challenge is very easy: all that have to be done is to post the video via Instagram, Twitter or Facebook using the hashtag #octafxchallenge.



Videos have to be posted before April 21st, so, don't forget to have fun and share the Blind Soccer Challenge with friends – they may be willing to join as well!