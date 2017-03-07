OctaFX Celebrates Fifth Anniversary and Five Years of Spectacular Growth

Kingstown, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/07/2017 --With more than 800,000 trading accounts and over 80 million trades served to date, OctaFX has continued to focus on enhancing its offering and customer service in a bid to provide the best trading experience in the industry, delighting current customers and attracting thousands of new ones every month.



Since the company launched in February 2012 it has provided personalised forex brokerage services to traders in over 100 countries and has experienced record year-on- year growth.



Every year has seen numerous enhancements in OctaFX's offering and engagement with its customers and 2016 was no exception. In addition to launching an entirely new visual web experience for OctaFX's users, 2016 saw the launch of OctaFX's new Pro Account providing commission-free trading of 44 instruments, even lower floating spreads and the ability to trade on the MT5 platform.



OctaFX also launched enhanced MT4 Micro and cTrader ECN accounts in 2016. OctaFX's new MT4 Micro account enables trading of 28 currency pairs, gold and silver with spreads starting from 0.4 pips, a minimal volume of 0.01 lot and 1:500 leverage. OctaFX's enhanced ECN account features raw spreads from 0.0 pips, competitive commissions and 40 currency pairs along with gold and silver and level II market depth liquidity.



OctaFX has developed a loyal customer base - as well as preferring to trade at OctaFX, customers experience higher confidence levels and trade more frequently and for longer periods on OctaFX than ever before.



OctaFX has received a sleuth of industry awards proving its industry-leading trading conditions, transparency and customer service. It was recognized by Forex Report for Best Trading Conditions 2016 and Best STP Broker 2016, by European CEO magazine as Best STP Broker 2015 and Most Transparent Broker 2016 and by Forex Awards.com as Best Forex Broker Europe in both 2015 and 2016.



"We run annual satisfaction surveys with our customers worldwide and base our future product and service offering around direct customer feedback," said an OctaFX spokesperson. "The result is a continuously evolving trading experience and happier traders. With our enhanced account offering we believe we have something to offer to every type of trader."