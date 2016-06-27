OctaFX Demonstrates Reliability During Brexit Vote Market Turmoil

Kingstown, St. Vincent and the Grenadines -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/27/2016 --OctaFX would like to let traders know that company's financial position has not been negatively affected due to market volatility caused by Britain's decision to leave the EU.



Both outcomes of the referendum were carefully studied by OctaFX experts, therefore high volatility came as expected. In order to prevent any additional risks occurrence the company has taken measures to protect their clients' interests in advance, increasing margin requirements.



OctaFX remains fully reliable and solvent facing significant market moves caused by Brexit. Thanks to the advanced risk management procedures and extensive experience in operating under volatile market conditions OctaFX has managed to minimise the risks associated with the event.