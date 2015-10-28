OctaFX Donates Equipment to BSF Wheelchair Basketball Programme

Kingstown, St. Vincent and the Grenadines -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/28/2015 --OctaFX has been working with Bali Sports Foundation focusing on how to improve life of disabled sportsmen in Bali, Indonesia.



With the sponsorship programme providing by OctaFX, BSF can now afford to put in action more people willing to play wheelchair basketball: OctaFX donated 10 brand new wheelchairs to BSF wheelchair basketball programme. It will also improve the quality of training sessions, as new equipment is much more advanced!



The development of this programme is one of the priorities of OctaFX, as it helps young people from all over Bali to socialise, practice and set new goals as well as receive healthy and positive experience.



OctaFX team is proud to support BSF athletes who are trying hard to overcome any difficulty they may have.



"On behalf of Bali Sports Foundation, I would like to thank OctaFX for their kind support in sponsoring these new WB chairs, so now instead of our old heavy steel wheelchairs, we have light strong aluminum ones that now allow us to compete on equal footing with other countries in wheelchair basketball". - Rodney Holt, Founder of BSF



About Bali Sports Foundation (BSF)

BSF has over 30 years of experience in NGO's, Sports Organisations, relief organizations and Indonesian educational systems. BSF improves the lives of those with disabilities in Bali & East Indonesia by using the power of sport and play for development, health and peace. BSF sends teams representing Bali and Indonesian to regional and international tournaments. For example, in 2014 they worked with 285 athletes across 12 sports.