OctaFX: Education Section Is Now Released

Kingstown, St. Vincent and the Grenadines -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/28/2016 --OctaFX is ready to present their traders with everything they need to know: Education section is now released!



OctaFX professional team has been carefully studying every enquiry to their Customer Support as well as the latest tendencies in online trading and gathered all the knowledge traders may need while conquering the world of Forex.



OctaFX Education section now has 3 major sub-sections:



- FAQ or Frequently Asked Questions is a sub-section where all vital questions about trading are all sorted into groups, so it's easy to know where to go searching for information about OctaFX services.



- Glossary contains every term needed to know practicing online trading: all the items are sorted in alphabetical order to enhance usability.



- Manuals are all about two major trading platforms – MT4 and cTrader.



About OctaFX

OctaFX is constantly developing a variety of options to make Forex trading even more convenient, so stay tuned to the latest OctaFX news! Articles from the leading OctaFX analysts are soon to be released as well as a top-secret innovative tool to help traders advance in trading.