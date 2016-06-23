OctaFX Helps Disabled Sail in Bali

Kingstown, St. Vincent and the Grenadines -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/23/2016 --OctaFX is proud to call themselves a socially responsible company that offers support to disabled people. One such foundation that they aid is the Bali Sports Foundation (BSF), that helps disabled sportsmen in Bali and East Indonesia partake in various sports. OctaFX supports 3 sports, on behalf of the BSF:



- Wheelchair Basketball

- Wheelchair Rugby

- Disabled Sailing



Through time and effort of volunteering for the BSF, OctaFX is very happy to announce the recent purchase and donation of a Hansa 303 para sail boat worth $10,000, for the BSF sailing programme. This sail boat will enable many disabled people, in the region, to develop skills that otherwise would be hard to attain.



The BSF helps improve the lives of many people living with disabilities in Bali and East Indonesia. The BSF focus on disabled, special needs and adaptive sports. The foundation runs many programmes for autistic, cerebral palsy, blind, deaf mute and amputee youths. Parasailing is just one of the many sports run by the BSF for disabled people.



The foundation endeavours to make sporting provisions for the disabled and bring together the Indonesian Ministry of Health, Ministry of Youth and Sports, Ministry of Education along with national sports federations and the Paralympic committee, to provide opportunities for disabled sportsmen and women.



The parasailing boat is currently being used within the BSF and will be seen in action in the up and coming Bali International Disabled Sailing Regattas on September 8th – 12th September 2016.