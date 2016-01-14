OctaFX Introduced Local Bank Deposits in Thailand

Kingstown, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/14/2016 --OctaFX is glad to announce the launch of another convenient deposit option for their clients. From now on Thai customers can easily deposit and withdraw funds from their accounts via the following local banks in Thailand:



- Kasikorn Bank (KBank)

- Siam Commercial Bank (SCB)

- Bangkok Bank (BBL)

- Krung Thai Bank (KTB)

- Krungsri Bank

- TMB Bank



OctaFX is always glad to provide the best conditions for their clients, so they offer the most affordable exchange rates provided by the Bank of Thailand. OctaFX charges no commissions, and the minimum deposit amount is as low as 5 USD!Money transfers within the bank are instant.



OctaFX is very proud to serve their clients in Thailand and to make deposit and withdrawal process easier for them!