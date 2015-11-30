OctaFX Introduces Local Bank Deposits Option in Malaysia

Kingstown, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/30/2015 --OctaFX is glad to announce the launch of another convenient deposit option for their clients. From now on Malaysian customers can easily deposit and withdraw funds from their accounts via local banks in Malaysia, namely Maybank and CIMB Bank.



It works as simple as this:



- Open a real OctaFX account and log in to the Personal area

- Make a transfer to OctaFX bank account

- Create a deposit request in the Personal Area

- Wait until the request is proceeded

- Done, the account is credited!



OctaFX is glad to make the deposit and withdrawal process easier for their clients from Malaysia! All the payments have the conversion rate provided by the Central Bank of Malaysia, OctaFX does not charge any additional fees while the minimum deposit amount is only 5$!



OctaFX wishes you good luck and profitable trading!