OctaFX: Introduction of Metatrader 5 Trading Platform Demo Mode

The new MetaTrader 5 trading platform is designed to offer practice at brokerage services to customers in Forex, CFDs and Futures, along with equity markets. That's why OctaFX would like to announce that they are offering this version of demo trading along with the established demo accounts, for their customers.
Kingstown, St. Vincent and the Grenadines -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/02/2016 --Demo accounts allow the opportunity to work in a training mode without real money, allowing users to test a trading strategy. They offer all the same functionality as the live ones. The difference is that demo accounts can be opened without any investment and, therefore, a user does not profit from them.
It is a powerful demo platform for Forex and Exchange markets. With this platform, it offers the best demo trading platform, thus enabling you to practice execution of trades.
About MetaTrader 5 Platform
The MetaTrader 5 application features netting and hedging systems, 31 technical indicators, 23 analytical objects, one-click-trading and the entire set of trading orders. The program interface has been translated into 41 languages making it a truly international platform for web traders around the world!
Millions of users from around the world have chosen MetaTrader 5 demo trading as it allows them to enjoy the independence of practice without any risks.
The application is a mixture of the key advantages of the desktop platform with the handiness of the cross-platform nature of the web terminal. MetaTrader 5 can be applied to the following:
MetaTrader 5 demo for PCs, smartphones, and tablets or launch the web platform - Rich trading functionality with fundamental and technical market analysis.
MetaTrader 5 demo for iPhone and iPad - Over a million users of Apple devices have already downloaded MT5 demo mobile to practice trading Forex, Stock and other securities.
MetaTrader 5 for Web Trading - Allows users to practice trading on the Forex and exchange markets from any browser and operating system.
MetaTrader 5 for Android - Traders can download MetaTrader 5 demo on Android OS smartphone or tablet.
Successful practice trading on financial markets begins with a comfortable and multi-functional demo trading platform.