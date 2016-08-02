OctaFX: Introduction of Metatrader 5 Trading Platform Demo Mode

Kingstown, St. Vincent and the Grenadines -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/02/2016 --Demo accounts allow the opportunity to work in a training mode without real money, allowing users to test a trading strategy. They offer all the same functionality as the live ones. The difference is that demo accounts can be opened without any investment and, therefore, a user does not profit from them.



It is a powerful demo platform for Forex and Exchange markets. With this platform, it offers the best demo trading platform, thus enabling you to practice execution of trades.



About MetaTrader 5 Platform

The MetaTrader 5 application features netting and hedging systems, 31 technical indicators, 23 analytical objects, one-click-trading and the entire set of trading orders. The program interface has been translated into 41 languages making it a truly international platform for web traders around the world!



Millions of users from around the world have chosen MetaTrader 5 demo trading as it allows them to enjoy the independence of practice without any risks.



The application is a mixture of the key advantages of the desktop platform with the handiness of the cross-platform nature of the web terminal. MetaTrader 5 can be applied to the following:



MetaTrader 5 demo for PCs, smartphones, and tablets or launch the web platform - Rich trading functionality with fundamental and technical market analysis.



MetaTrader 5 demo for iPhone and iPad - Over a million users of Apple devices have already downloaded MT5 demo mobile to practice trading Forex, Stock and other securities.



MetaTrader 5 for Web Trading - Allows users to practice trading on the Forex and exchange markets from any browser and operating system.



MetaTrader 5 for Android - Traders can download MetaTrader 5 demo on Android OS smartphone or tablet.



Successful practice trading on financial markets begins with a comfortable and multi-functional demo trading platform.