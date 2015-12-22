OctaFX Is Recognized as Best STP Broker 2015 by World News Media

Kingstown, St. Vincent and the Grenadines -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/22/2015 --The year 2015 comes to an end and there is quite something to celebrate at OctaFX! European CEO magazine published by World News Media awarded OctaFX with a title of Best STP Broker 2015.



OctaFX would like to thank their clients for the trust and loyalty they demonstrate while trading! They perceive this as a responsibility that OctaFX is happy to bear.



European CEO magazine claims OctaFX to be "celebrated for its technological prowess, and also known for its outstanding knowledge of the forex industry, and its ability to cater complex clients needs". OctaFX is glad to answer industry's highest standards.



About European CEO and World News Media

World News Media is a leading publisher of quality financial and business magazines, including European CEO. By recognising what it is that differentiates the best from the rest, the European CEO Awards offer an insight into where the European climate for business is headed. The European CEO Awards look at the most innovative names. Taking into account strategy, sustainability, profitability and a range of other factors, this year's European CEO Awards consist of only the brightest lights in business.