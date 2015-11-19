OctaFX Launches Metatrader 4 Web-Platform

Kingstown, St. Vincent and the Grenadines -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/19/2015 --OctaFX presents MT4 web-platform that allows to trade from any browser on any operating system with a well-known interface of a desktop Metatrader 4 platform. All major tools are available including one click trading and chart trading.



Trading becomes more accessible every day and OctaFX MT4 web-terminal adds a token to that progress. Metatrader 4 web-platform is easy to use – it's not necessary to download and install the software to enjoy the most widespread software used for trading.



What features are available in the web version on the MT4?



- One click trading

- Chart trading

- History of trading operations

- Graphical objects

- Full set of trading orders: close by, multiple close by, stop loss/take profit

- 9 timeframes

- Technical analysis tools: Fibonacci Retracement, Equidistant channel

- Full screen option

- All three types of charts: line, bar and candlestick. Charts are also customisable.

- Several major languages support including English, Indonesian, Malay, Portuguese, Chinese and Spanish.

- Interface mirrors a desktop version of the Metatrader 4



Moreover, trading can be performed in any browser on any operating system (Windows, Mac, Linux) which means users of Mac and Linux systems do not have to look for alternative solutions any longer!