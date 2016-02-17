OctaFX: The Best Islamic Account Forex Broker 2015

Kingstown, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/17/2016 --Every day, OctaFX provides the best trading opportunities meeting the most sophisticated requirements of their clients. That's why they are glad to receive positive feedback of their customers and proud to be appreciated by the leading Forex magazines and web resources: today OctaFX is pleased to announce that prestigious web portal ForexTraders.com highly evaluated their efforts by giving them the Best Islamic Account Forex Broker 2015 award.



They are incredibly happy to be distinguished by ForexTraders.com that is visited by millions of traders from around the world who are looking for the expert reviews and opinions.



OctaFX believes that Islamic accounts do bring convenience and new trading opportunities for their Muslim clients. Open an Islamic account to benefit from the following advantages:



- 100% Shariah compliant;

- Available for all account types;

- Easy one-click registration;

- No documents or other identity proofs required.



About OctaFX

OctaFX Islamic accounts are a unique offer designed specifically for the Muslim traders. The broker cares about their customers and uses the most up-to-date technology and knowledge to make their trading experience easy and convenient. OctaFX gently handles all possible nuances to ensure trading without any further restrictions.