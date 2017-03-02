Octafx Trading Conditions Proved to Be the Best in Year 2016

Kingstown, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/02/2017 --In 2016 OctaFX offered a suite of new and enhanced trading conditions and these were recognised as industry leading by FX Report magazine, whose expert analysts evaluate financial institutions globally. OctaFX has also been awarded Best STP Forex broker 2016 by Forex Report magazine, a title it has been awarded for two consecutive years now.



Feedback from clients reflects high levels of appreciation and engagement with OctaFX new trading conditions and these have been rapidly acclaimed by industry experts. Forex Report Awards are designed to celebrate the best providers of customer service, industry innovators, and those at the forefront of one of the world's most competitive markets - all areas in which OctaFX has been recently recognised as a market leader.



"OctaFX continues to deliver the ultimate trading environment available in today's market," commented an OctaFX spokesperson. "The company's mission is to continuously improve and to meet the real-time, robust requirements that their traders demand so that they can fulfil their growth-income strategies. OctaFX team is confident that traders won't be able to find a better online trading opportunity anywhere else."