OctaFX Trading Schedule Changes Due to the End of Daylight Saving Time

Kingstown, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/26/2015 --OctaFX team would like to notify its clients that on Sunday, October 25, Daylight Saving Time ends in Europe. Please, note that Forex market and OctaFX servers convert from EEST to EET on this date. The company's server time will be EET (Eastern European Time) starting Sunday, October 25. Don't forget to consider this fact while planning the trading.



Please note, that on Friday October 30th, 2015, trading on all available instruments will be closed at 23:00 EET (Server Time), due to the fact that the USA converts to Standard time a week later.



Please, consider the fact that any open trades upon closure of trading hours will be rolled into the next day.



OctaFX would like to apologize for any inconvenience caused. If any failures occur, please report immediately to the Customer Support team (support@octafx.com).