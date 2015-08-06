OctaFX Volunteered for Bali Sports Foundation and 3rd International Bali Para Games

Kingstown, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/06/2015 --Earlier this year OctaFX has announced its sponsorship of Bali Sport Foundation (BSF) across three programmes: Wheelchair Rugby, Wheelchair Basketball and Disabled Sailing.



Starting from July 23 Bali Sports Foundation hosted 3rd International Para Games for athletes coming from South-Eastern Asia and Australia that lasted until August 2nd. The competitions were held across several sport disciplines: Wheelchair Rugby, Boccia, Eskrima, Powerlifting and Wheelchair Basketball.



Through high involvement of OctaFX, BSF established Bali Wheelchair Rugby Club Championship and prepared a local team for Bali 4's International Wheelchair Rugby Tournament that took place from July 23 to July 26 as a part of Bali International Para Games 2015.



As a part of the volunteering, OctaFX top-management provided assistance in organizing and hosting the tournament.



"We pay a lot of attention to the problems of disabled people in Indonesia, and helping BSF was our aim coming here: we've been meeting people from Bali's NGOs, talking to sportsmen with various conditions, supporting them throughout the competition. It's been an unforgettable experience, as I am convinced – help can come from both financial and human side of our company". -Joanna Archer



"Helping running this event I realized what a great job BSF members of staff are doing. Sport has become an essential part of the lives of physically challenged people in Bali. Watching them playing wheelchair rugby with all the passion and dedication they have has become a great inspiration for all of us. I hope that our support will continue to bring more happiness to those in need". -Olivia Claes



Rodney Holt, the founder of Bali Sports Foundation expressed a feeling of gratitude to OctaFX company for helping financially and being present at the event: "it's very important for athletes to see the support, getting both new equipment and meeting new people. It builds an atmosphere of the competition, gives sportsmen confidence and makes them goal-oriented".



About Bali Para Games

In 2013 BSF established first annual Para Games in Bali. The initial mission of BSF was to introduce new sports for disabled in Bali, to raise awareness of challenges that confront disabled athletes, and to promote opportunities for those with disability. Bali Para Games 2015 took place between July 23 and August 2. The Para Games 2015 included Wheelchair Rugby, Wheelchair Basketball, Blind Judo, Powerlifting, Boccia, Special Needs Swimming, Wheelchair Shooting. Besides major disciplines, GoalBall, Blind Soccer and Lawn Bowls were also exhibited.