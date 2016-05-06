Octaloofah Crowdfunding Campaign Changing the Way People Shower Forever

Walnut Creek, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/06/2016 --The Octaloofah is a revolutionary new shower accessory that will change the way people take a shower. To generate funding and bring this exciting new product to market, inventor Alex King has launched the Kickstarter crowdfunding campaign; Octaloofah – 'Changing the way we shower forever'.



The Octaloofah hands-free shower accessory allows people to exfoliate, massage and listen to their favorite music while taking a shower. With its locking suction design, the Octaloofah easily and securely attaches to any shower wall. The innovative product comes with four replaceable loofah pads that are strategically placed and angled to exfoliate the back, shoulders and neck, creating smooth exfoliated skin.



The knot buster trigger point massager will provide the user with a satisfying, focused pressure point for backaches and pains in those difficult to reach places. The optional waterproof Bluetooth sound system connects to any Bluetooth device to listen to relaxing or energizing music, audio books, or other programming while taking a shower. There is even a holder for a toothbrush or razor.



The Octaloofah provides a variety of benefits to make showing more relaxing and enjoyable including:



- Relieves back, shoulder and neck muscle pain

- Decreases muscle tension and increase blood circulation

- Provides back and shoulder exfoliation

- Offers complete control of music or audio selection while taking a shower

- Organizes and tidies the shower space



The funds generated from the Kickstarter crowdfunding campaign will be used to complete the final design, design, and purchase tooling, complete production testing, and promptly fulfill all of the orders received during the campaign. The initial production run is expected to be completed in November of 2016.



Allowing people to exfoliate and massage while rocking out to their favorite tunes, the Octaloofah is a must have shower accessory. The Octaloofah Kickstarter campaign runs through June 11, 2016.



To participate in the campaign, help the Octaloofah come to market, and receive one or more Octaloofahs, please visit the https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/1222093645/the-octaloofah-changing-the-way-we-shower-forever



About The Crowdfunding Campaign

The crowdfunding campaign has been launched on Kickstarter (https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/1222093645/the-octaloofah-changing-the-way-we-shower-forever) with goal of $25,000.