Octane Seating Launches Two New Theater Seat Models

Fort Lauderdale, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/26/2015 --Octane Seating is excited to add two new models to its theater seating line. The newly released seats have been dubbed the Octane Blaze and the Octane Diesel, and each will be available for purchase in August 2015.



The Blaze XL900 has rich top grain leather on all seating surfaces and can be purchased in black or brown. This model comes standard with lights in the cup holder and base rail to give a darkened room a unique theater effect. The Blaze XL900 has a motorized recline feature and chaise-style footrest, meaning there is no gap between the chair and footrest. It offers continuous leg support and a split seat back for better support of the lumbar region, as well as support for the neck and upper shoulders.



The next arrival to the lineup, the Octane Diesel, boasts premium top grain black leather on all seating surfaces and a power recline operated from the conveniently placed cup holder. The Diesel is designed to be a space saving model so customers can fit more seats into their home theater rows. This model also has the chaise style footrest and standard cup holder and base lighting.



The Blaze and the Diesel are both equipped so that the front portion of the arm rest includes a power grommet that can be used to insert add-on tray tables, reading lights, USB chargers, and many more useful accessories. Aiming to help customers stay comfortable in their seats throughout their feature presentations, Octane Seating has equipped both models in a variety of layouts that are jam-packed with features. More information is available at http://www.OctaneSeating.com.



About Octane Seating

Octane Seating is a leader in high performance home theater comfort and has designed a full line of comfortable and innovative seating to accommodate even the toughest critics.



