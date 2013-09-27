October 2013 Is American Cheese Month

Denver, CO -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/27/2013 --The American Cheese Society (ACS) and cheese lovers around the country will celebrate the third annual American Cheese Month this October. American Cheese Month is a celebration of America’s artisan, farmstead, and specialty cheeses and the farmers, cheesemakers, distributors, retailers, cheesemongers, chefs, and educators who bring them to the table.



American Cheese Month features special events and promotions in cities across the country. The goal of the month-long celebration is to raise awareness of the quality and diversity of American cheeses, as well as to increase support for family farms and traditional cheese production methods. Revenue from select October events will support the American Cheese Education Foundation, which provides educational opportunities and scholarships for cheesemakers.



Greg O’Neill, ACS President, says, "American Cheese Month is the perfect time to celebrate the amazing creations of culinary artisans from across North America. The American Cheese Society is excited to see consumers increasingly appreciative of the quality and craftsmanship they can find in cheeses from their own backyard; and they can now purchase them everywhere from farmers' markets and small specialty boutiques to the largest supermarkets and club stores. Perhaps even more exciting is watching the world take notice of American producers and their creative, award-winning products." Colorado Governor John Hickenlooper has shown his support for American Cheese Month 2013 by issuing an official proclamation, and Wisconsin Governor Scott Walker has done the same.



American Cheese Month kicks off on October 1 with the American Cheese Month Passport Program. Customers are invited to purchase a passport at any participating retailer around the country for $10. The passport provides a discount ranging from 20-40% off a featured “cheese of the day” from October 1-31. Passports are valid at all participating retailers; the specific featured cheeses and discounts offered each day will vary by store. 100% of the proceeds from passport sales will benefit the American Cheese Education Foundation. For a full list of participating retailers, visit http://tinyurl.com/cheese-passports.



In ACS’ home city of Denver, Colorado, ACS staff and volunteers will celebrate American Cheese Month by participating in the Great American Beer Festival®, where a selection of cheeses produced by ACS members will be sampled to thousands of guests alongside American craft beers.



Anyone with a passion for cheese is encouraged to participate in American Cheese Month. Visit www.americancheesemonth.org for an event calendar, plus ideas for industry members and enthusiasts to get involved. Cheese lovers can also network on the American Cheese Month Facebook page, and on Twitter (#AmCheeseMonth, @CheeseSociety).



American Cheese Month 2013 is presented with support from Gourmet Foods International/Atlanta Foods International. To learn more about partnership opportunities, or for information about holding your own American Cheese Month events and promotions, contact ACS: 720-328-2788 or info@cheesesociety.org.



About The American Cheese Society

The American Cheese Society (ACS) is the leading organization supporting the understanding, appreciation, and promotion of farmstead, artisan and specialty cheeses produced in the Americas. At 1,500 members strong, ACS provides advocacy, education, business development, and networking opportunities for cheesemakers, retailers, enthusiasts, and extended industry. ACS strives to continually raise the quality and availability of cheese in the Americas.



Since its founding in 1983, ACS proudly hosts the foremost annual educational conference and world-renowned cheese judging and competition, which culminates in the “Festival of Cheese,” a public event regularly featuring over 1,700 competition entries from throughout the Americas. For more information, visit http://www.cheesesociety.org.



About The American Cheese Education Foundation

The American Cheese Education (ACE) Foundation, the American Cheese Society’s sister organization, is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization created to educate people about the art and science of artisan and specialty cheese. The ACE Foundation is eligible for foundation and federal grants, and may receive tax-deductible donations from individuals or businesses in support of existing and new educational efforts. The ACE Foundation funds cheesemaker scholarships and supports other educational activities that are designed for members of the cheese community. Learn more at http://www.cheesefoundation.org.