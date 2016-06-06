Gili Islands, Indonesia -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/06/2016 --The PADI IDC Indonesia Program is available for all professional level Divemasters looking to gain a rewarding and successful career as a scuba diving Instructor. The PADI Instructor Development Course (IDC) offered by Multi Award Winning Platinum PADI Course Director Holly Macleod offers a wealth of industry and training experience alongside world class training facilities at the only PADI 5 Star IDC Career Development Center (CDC) in Gili Trawangan.



In addition to having been continuously awarded by PADI for the high quality of training and overall standard of education provided, Holly fully enjoys sharing a pure passion and an extensive experience from the diving industry to all future instructors that take professional scuba diving Instructor training. The program takes place at the first ever PADI 5 Star IDC Career Development Center (CDC) to be established in the Gili Islands and currently the only one on the island of Gili Trawangan offering second to none training facilities at the highest standard available.



The program is made up of two distinct parts; the pre-IDC preparation workshops and the actual PADI Instructor Development Course (CDC). The Pre-IDC Preparation Workshops are conducted over 5 days and are designed to review the skills and knowledge acquired on the Divemaster Program meaning that candidates can make a smooth transition onto the Instructor training course and start the program with a good standard of Divemaster level knowledge. The Instructor Development Course runs over an 11 day period and trains candidates to a level far beyond that generally seen within the industry.



The Instructor training course takes place in the classroom, the swimming pool and in open water environments. During the classroom sessions candidates will participate in various presentations and workshops including the business of diving, marketing, the PADI educational system, digital marketing, developing knowledge development presentations, confined water teaching, open water teaching presentations, start diving, risk management, keep diving, Standards and Procedures, the Open Water Diver Course, Adventures in Diving, Rescue Diver Course and the Divemaster Course. Confined water sessions take place in the dedicated IDC training pool and consist of skills development, confined teaching presentations, DSD workshops, Rescue Diver Workshops and Rescue Exercise 7 practice sessions.



Open Water sessions will be conducted at realistic and challenging locations and will include Adventures in Diving workshops, Rescue Diver workshops, individual Open Water Presentations and Rescue Exercise 7 practice sessions.



