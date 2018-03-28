Octobo - The Interactive Plush Learning Companion Bringing Storytelling to Life

Los Angeles, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/28/2018 --Yuting Su, founder and CEO of Thinker-Tinker, has designed and developed a smart and interactive learning companion for children between 0 and 7 years-old. Built using soft padding, hypoallergenic fabrics and advanced sensory technology, Octobo is no ordinary plush toy - it offers positive feedback and makes learning fun.



Octobo has already been developed and tested, and assembly lines are ready to begin mass production. The team currently seeks crowdfunding on Kickstarter to fund this process, and their campaign featured as Kickstarter's Project We Love.



Compatible with tablets, Octobo uses interactive storytelling and educational apps to bring learning to life. Children can interact with Octobo using tokens, touch and sound, and work through the selection of apps and storybooks at their own pace - giving Octobo great replay value. Simple to use, Octobo only requires users to download the app, insert a tablet inside the toy's frame and get started. Play lengths can be customized to suit busy schedules - Octobo will shut down after the desired period, giving children a healthy attitude towards play.



The technology offered by Octobo is impressive. Through working with child development experts, the team designed Octobo to improve motor skills and social interaction through innovative sensory technology. Given the team of consultants involved have experience making content for the likes of Lego and Nickelodeon, parents can be assured that Octobo is at the cutting-edge of the market.



The interactive plush toy also solves another problem - the lack of time children spend with their family when playing with typical integrated entertainment devices. Yuting Su said, "Most toys that integrate technology today are actually detrimental to the amount of time a child spends with their family, with other children, or even reading a physical book. Octobo was created to fix these problems."



Martin Sanders, Director of LEGO Creative Play Lab, also had this to say:



"Octobo offers a delightful blend of traditional hands-on, tactile play with engaging digital interactions. Through the multiple play modes and activities, parents and children can spend quality playtime together."



By encouraging everyone to interact with Octobo, playtime once again becomes a bonding experience for the entire family.



This exciting new product is available on Kickstarter with exclusive early bird perks offering $70 off the retail price.



To learn more about Octobo and help bring this product to life, visit the campaign page here, and the Octobo website here.