Octonion and Avnet Collaborate with Microsoft to Announce an Out-of-the-Box IoT Experience with AI and Security at the Edge

Paris, France -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/07/2019 --Octonion, an Intelligent Edge IoT software provider, today announced a new Brainium online portal in partnership with Avnet (Nasdaq: AVT) and Microsoft (Nasdaq "MSFT"). Octonion's new Brainium portal is designed to help engineers and manufacturers deploy IoT projects with AI and Security at the Edge leveraging SmartEdge Agile, an IoT ready to use device, developed by Avnet and powered by ST Micro's STM32 micro-controller. The solution is hosted in Microsoft's Azure Cloud to take full advantage of Azure performance and robustness.



Proven, robust and modular, the complete Brainium built-in system can be put into use immediately. With a very short development time, engineers and manufacturers can take advantage of the exceptional performance of the Meta Sensing solution:



- SmartEdge Agile: a modular IoT device with outstanding performances

- AI Studio: a zero-code experience for Machine Learning and Inference at the edge



The portal allows any user to start an industrial Proof of Concept (POC) that can be re-used up to industrialization. Brainium takes away the complexity of software for IoT applications so that customers can focus on their use case. By harnessing the power of the Brainium portal, users will be able to conceptualize IoT and AI-based concepts for a range of applications including predictive maintenance for smart manufacturing, smart building, smart farming as well as activity tracking.



AI Studio: One Giant Leap for AI

Through the new Brainium portal, users will have access to AI Studio: a "no-coding" revolutionary machine learning tool that enables developers and manufacturers to bring advanced intelligence to their devices — almost effortlessly. AI Studio has been designed in a first step for motion and vibration analysis, with more AI-based features to be integrated in the near future. Using Brainium Portal, engineers and manufacturers are also able to access an intuitive widget-based interface, which provides real-time insights on SmartEdge Agile devices.



"At Octonion, we are driving the market forward by defining and creating a superior engineering and development experience," said Ongan Mordeniz, COO and co-founder of Octonion. "Our Brainium Portal provides a seamless experience, along with a great modular device: The SmartEdge Agile. With these tools in hand, users are now able explore AI horizons that have never been seen before, offering nearly unlimited potential. All this delivered is through the Brainium portal that will inspire technologists who seek a superior, intelligent and open architecture system. Now is the time to up your game by adding IOT with intelligence."



"To enable and accelerate success in IoT project implementation, we have to simplify and overcome the complexity customers are facing," explained Philippe Frémont, vice president of IoT EMEA for Avnet. "Having a certified flexible hardware sensor with a smart software platform bringing AI and security at the edge is the promise that Avnet and Octonion are delivering to the market with SmartEdge Agile and Brainium."



Brainium Portal is the storefront of Brainium platform, which was announced at Electronica in November, 2018. Brainium is based on Octonion's end-to-end IoT software platform and mature AI. The three layers of software is cloud and gateway agnostic.



Availability

Buy SmartEdge Agile today at: http://www.element14.com/smartedgeagile



Sign in to the Brainium portal at: http://www.brainium.com/portal



Join Octonion at the Avnet booth at CES in Las Vegas, USA, January 8-11 in Tech East Westgate, Booth #2609, where the SmartEdge Agile and Brainium solution demos and use cases will be on display.



About Octonion

Octonion is an IoT Intelligent Edge software platform that meets today's complete IoT requirements from the embedded layer to the cloud based services. Octonion was created in 2014 in Switzerland and has since raised €16m from Foxconn (FIH Mobile Ltd), Ginko Ventures, Orkos Capital, Swisscom, and Almaz Capital. Octonion team has built an unprecedented AI framework and developed an edge computing architecture. Octonion's expertise allows clients to deploy a connected project in 6 months as opposed to the 18 to 24 months currently needed with most other platforms. Its major achievement to date has been the launch of the PIQ Sport intelligence brand with major partners such as Everlast, Babolat, Rossignol, and North Kiteboarding. Learn more about Octonion at http://www.octonion.com.



About Avnet

From idea to design and from prototype to production, Avnet supports customers at each stage of a product's lifecycle. A comprehensive portfolio of design and supply chain services makes Avnet the go-to guide for innovators who set the pace for technological change. For nearly a century, Avnet has helped its customers and suppliers around the world realize the transformative possibilities of technology. Learn more about Avnet at http://www.avnet.com.