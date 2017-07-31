ODM to Visit China: Attend the Biggest Import Export Fair

Zhuhai, Guangdong -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/31/2017 --The China import and export fair commonly known as the Canton Fair opens a great door for business around the world. Running since 1957, the fair is one of the oldest and is held twice each year – spring and autumn –in the city of Guangzhou, China.



The huge Canton Fair international trading event attracts traders from around the world and hosts a complete exhibit variety, the biggest buyer attendance, the broadest distribution of customers' source country and the highest business turnover in China. Some Key Numbers for the Canton Fair:



Trade Show Area: 1,000,000 M2 +

Booths: 60,000 +

International Buyers: 190,000 – 200,000

Exhibitors: 24,000 – 25,000



ODM, a leading marketing company for promotional products is sending more troops to the fair to maximize the experience. As their CEO, Conor O Donovan puts it. "10 eyes are better than 2. We need to really send staff for all 3 phases to help build out our brainstorming sessions. Renting an apartment there means we will essentially have a Guangzhou office for the month. Combine this with our full-time operations in Zhuhai, Yiwu & Ningbo, and this gives us a fierce advantage in the merchandising area."



Every year their team visits the fair and spends 10-20 working days at the Canton fair; this effort will represent more than 50 Man Days at the show. This is a significant investment, but ODM and the clients stand to gain a great insight into the latest marketing trends and innovations across an array of business sectors.



When attending a trade show, there are some key steps to ensure you follow. Firstly, you must make sure you've chosen the right trade show for what you're setting out to achieve. Secondly, you have to make sure to pack correctly. A notebook, name badge, business cards, camera and bag to carry samples you receive are all essentials to maximize the success of your trip.



Visiting the Canton fair allows ODM to take part in an industry leading event, source new products and discover new trends evolving with the industry. Further, they have the chance to build new relationships to enhance our reputation and product range. In China, business is all about relationships. In particular, they will be investigating and writing about the latest in these categories:



- POS displays

- FSDU

- Gift with purchase

- Technology displays

- New promotional ideas



The ODM Group has plenty of experience running promotions and designing and manufacturing promotional products. Our design team Mindsparkz is amongst the most creative in the industry. We are always visiting Trade Fairs to see what items are new and exciting in the Market. One of which we visit religiously every year is the Canton Fair as it often has some of the best Asia has to offer.



If you are looking for exciting promotional products and packaging for your company or wanting to start a new promo campaign, please check out: http://www.theodmgroup.com/.



Additionally, also contact us for great editorials from our fantastic blogging team.