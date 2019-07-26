Off Airport Parking Offers More Convenience Than Rideshare Pickups at Denver International Airport (DIA)

San Francisco, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/26/2019 --On Air Parking is helping the parking industry compete against Uber and Lyft. With the Denver International Airport's recent location change for rideshare pickups, the parking deals site's CEO sees an opportunity to win over travelers with its cheap off airport parking deals that come with a free shuttle ride to and back from DIA.



"Travelers try not to drive to the airport anymore because of the convenience booking an Uber provides. However, that convenience disappears on the return trip home," says On Air Parking CEO Patrick Murray.



"It's a hassle finding an Uber at the airport. No one wants to experience that kind of stress especially if they just arrived from a long trip."



Murray proposes travelers take a different method of transportation. Through its cheap parking deals, Murray sees travelers parking their vehicles at licensed, five-star parking facilities near the airport and taking a shuttle to DIA.



"Travelers still have to drive to the parking facility," says Murray. "But after that, it's a hassle-free experience. You just board the shuttle and let somebody else deal with the traffic. It's the same upon return."



On Air Parking first launched its popular parking deals for DIA in 2016. Since then, the San Francisco-based startup has been able to maintain its competitive rates. This summer rates start at $4.25 per day. The deal may be cancelled for free at any time.



"Many travelers still drive and park at the airport. We're offering them a great deal that truly allows them to save on ridiculously expensive airport parking," says Murray.



About On Air Parking

On Air Parking is an airport parking reservation company that aims to disrupt the airport parking vertical. Present in 35 markets, the San Francisco-based startup guarantees the cheapest rates at five star parking facilities, with free cancellations and free shuttle services to get to and back from the airport. To purchase guaranteed off airport parking near your local airport, visit onairparking.com.