Solar Biz, one of the oldest and most experienced renewable energy equipment companies, is helping property owners get the right off-grid solar batteries for their solar system. Solar Biz can help customers figure out just how many storage batteries they should have. Since they've been dealing with solar systems for over 50 years, they are one of the most experienced off-grid solar businesses anywhere.



As part of an off-grid solar setup, the batteries are very important but also take up a lot of space, just like the solar panels do. No matter what sort of batteries customers end up using, they will need a good charge controller so that the batteries do not overcharge. They will also want this charge controller to ensure that the energy in the batteries does not leak back out the way it came in.



Along with the charge controller clients will also need to have a power inverter. The power that is stored in the batteries is stored as DC electricity, but appliances and outlets all are designed for AC electricity. The power inverter makes this change so that the energy stored in the batteries can be properly used.



When it comes to populating off-grid solar batteries, there are two main choices: lead-acid and lithium. Lead-acid batteries have been around for a long time and are used in a lot of things, including vehicles. These are often used as the first phase of a battery bank because of their lower cost.



Lithium batteries are better at long life with the much higher cycling count of charge-discharge so while they have a higher initial cost, their longer life helps to mitigate this. When customers are ready to build their off-grid solar battery setup, call Solar Biz and they will help them get the right batteries for their system.



Whatever solar setup clients have or are thinking of installing, the team at Solar Biz can help to get the most out of it. They can give important information about their off-grid solar batteries and other renewable energy equipment for clients all over.



About Solar Biz

Solar Biz is one of the oldest and most experienced renewable energy equipment companies in the country. They help educate people on the benefits of renewable energy so they can be informed consumers. To learn more, visit their website at www.thesolarbiz.com.