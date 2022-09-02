Silver City, MN -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/31/2022 --Solar Biz, one of the oldest and most experienced renewable energy equipment companies, now features several off-grid solar inverters for property owners that will not be connected to the electrical grid. When you call Solar Biz, they will take the time to fully understand what clients are wanting to do so they can properly recommend any of their off-grid solar inverters so that clients have a proper setup.



When property owners are in the market to get an off-grid solar inverter, there are a few things that they need to keep in mind to get the right one for their needs. The first consideration that they will need to work on is the size of their off-grid solar inverter. What this means is the wattage that they will need for your system. This involves adding up the devices that they need to run with their system, then getting an inverter that can handle that load plus more for future expansion.



Another important consideration is if clients want a pure sine wave, or a modified sine wave off-grid solar inverter. Pure sine wave inverters deliver cleaner and better-quality power compared to modified sine wave inverters.



While some devices aren't as sensitive with the quality of power that they receive, other devices are and will either operate erratically or will wear out much faster with the lower quality power from a modified sine wave inverter. Clients definitely get what they pay for in this department.



Property owners will want to be sure that their off-grid solar inverter can handle the battery bank that they will need to be truly off-grid. Will it be able to handle the loads they intend to put on it. Clients will also want to check on the warranty that comes with their off-grid solar inverter as well as the manufacturer.



Even if property owners only intend to have a small load for their inverter of perhaps a few hundred watts, they want the inverter to last for a long time. Since they are making the investment into an off-grid system make sure that they are getting good equipment that they can rely on.



Whatever solar setup clients have or are thinking of installing, the team at Solar Biz can help to get the most out of it. They can give important information about their off-grid solar inverters and other renewable energy equipment for clients all over.



