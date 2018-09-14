Off the Beaten Path Food Tours and Experiences Premieres Three New Food Tours

Somerville, MA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/14/2018 --Off The Beaten Path Food Tours and Experiences, a start-up tour and events business, is debuting three new food tours in a series of nine food & history walking tours. The new tours include: a Food and Mural Arts Tour in Central Square, Cambridge; a Food Innovation Tour in Kendall Square, Cambridge; and a Cultural Canalways District Food Tour in Downtown Lowell, Massachusetts. The three new tours are available for booking and are open to the public starting in September 2018 on Saturdays. The Central Square tour runs 12:30-3:30pm; the Kendall Square tour runs 2pm-5pm; and the Lowell Food Tour runs 11:30am-2:30pm, every week year-round. The company debuted its first tours last summer 2017 in Somerville's Davis Square and Union Square, which will continue to run year-round. They also run Food Tours in: Jamaica Plain and Harvard Square, Cambridge. They run Chocolate Tours in Harvard Square, Cambridge and a Vegan Chocolate Tour in Jamaica Plain, Boston. Their next tours to debut will be: a Rozzie Village Farm to Table Food Tour, Lowell Mill No. 5 Food Tour, and Back Bay Progressive Dinner.



The company has taken thousands of guests on tours over the past year and covet 5-star reviews on sites such as TripAdvisor and Yelp.



Their Central Square Food and Mural Arts Tour is a partnership with the Central Square Business Association and provides a unique insiders' look at ten art murals that are debuting in September 2018 as part of a Central Square city-wide effort. In addition to exploring the murals, guests will sample a variety of the most delicious eats along Massachusetts Avenue and even have a chance to try their hand at painting graffiti in the infamous Graffiti Alley.



Their Kendall Square Food Innovation Tour is a unique mix of learning about food science and innovation in addition to eating in the most impressive and beautiful spaces in Cambridge. In this special curated experience, guests will be able to meet the owners of the restaurants and learn more about what's innovating in Kendall Square, food science, and its rich history as an East Coast manufacturing hub.



Lowell, MA has experienced an incredible revitalization in the recent decade. The home of the country's first CVS, Market Basket, and even co-ed public school, Lowell is a unique city that was created in the 1800's as a planned manufacturing city. Once home to 40 mills, most have been re-purposed into interesting museums, art spaces, and local residences. The Cultural Canalways District Food tour takes guests around a series of breathtaking canals to eat some of the most delicious and interesting food in the entire state.



"Having lived in Boston all of my life, I have lived in and explored these neighborhoods in depth and have been really impressed by their transformation. There is an incredible food scene in each of these neighborhoods with lots of unique stories and history as well as a strong diversity and collaborative culture that shines through," enthuses Co-Founder Lizzie Bell, who started the company with her husband Sam Schlussel. "We are excited to take guests on a delectable walking class to learn all about these cities and to try some of the area's best and most unique food. Plus, it's a great way to support small and independent businesses here."



Guests purchase tickets in advance and meet their friendly and knowledgeable guide at a pre-arranged spot. Each Food Tour lasts 3 hours and includes 6-7 tasting locations and about one to miles of easy walking. Together with a knowledgeable guide, guests will explore these historic cities and learn more about their history, past and present, as well as enjoy a diversity of cuisine to represent them as a melting pot of cultures. Groups of guests may also schedule a private tour off-schedule.



"We are really proud of our unique tours which we put a tremendous amount of work and coordination into together with our restaurant partners," explains Co-Founder Sam Schlussel. "We designed it so that it's perfect for locals and visitors alike. We encourage students in the area to bring their friends and their families to get to know the history of these cities. In addition, it's a fun activity for tourists and non-tourists alike who want to support small businesses and learn more about these vibrant neighborhoods. Some of our guests have taken multiple tours with us, which we encourage. Anyone moving to the area should definitely check us out. We cannot wait to meet you!"