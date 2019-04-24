Off the Beaten Path Food Tours Premieres New Fenway Neighborhood Food Tour in Boston, Massachusetts

Off The Beaten Path Food Tours is debuting a Fenway Neighborhood Food Tour in Boston. The local tour agency has eleven exciting tours for booking including two chocolate tours, in vibrant cities including as Somerville, Cambridge, Boston, and Lowell.
Boston, MA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/24/2019 --Off The Beaten Path Food Tours and Experiences, a local tour agency, is debuting a new food tour of the Fenway Neighborhood of Boston in a series of eleven food & history walking tours. The new tour is available for booking and open to the public starting in May 2019 on Saturdays. The Fenway Neighborhood Food Tour is available on Saturdays from 10:00am to 12:30pm, every week year-round except when there are 1pm Red Sox home games. The company debuted its first tours in summer 2017 in Somerville's Davis Square and Union Square, which will continue to run year-round. They also run Food Tours in: Jamaica Plain, Boston; Kendall Square, Central Square, and Harvard Square, Cambridge; Lowell, Massachusetts; and Davis Square and Union Square, Somerville. They run Chocolate Tours in Harvard Square, Cambridge and a Vegan Chocolate Tour in Jamaica Plain, Boston. Their next tours to debut will be: a Rozzie Village Farm to Table Food Tour, Progressive Dinners, Quincy Food Tour, East Somerville Food Tour, and Northampton Food Tour.
The company has taken thousands of guests on tours over the past year and covets 5-star reviews on sites such as Google, TripAdvisor, and Yelp. They are also members of the Greater Boston Convention and Visitors Bureau.
Their Fenway Neighborhood Food and Mural Arts Tour is an exciting walking adventure in the Fenway-Kenmore neighborhood food scene which has exploded in recent years. No longer just a destination for Red Sox games, there's true culinary talent in the shadow of Fenway Park. On the exciting Food Tour, guests will visit a variety of iconic restaurants in and around Fenway Park. They will learn about the history of the Citgo Sign to the Green Monster while munching on the best American eats in town from crepes to ballpark eats to brown butter ice cream. Although the tour is open to all ages, there will be a chance to try some local craft beverages for those aged 21+. All food and beverages are included in the tour cost.
"Having lived in Boston all of my life, I have lived in and explored the Fenway neighborhood in depth and have been really impressed by its transformation. There is an incredible food scene in and around Fenway Park, with lots of unique stories and history as well as an admiration for the local teams which shines through," enthuses Co-Founder Lizzie Bell, who started the company with her husband Sam Schlussel. "We are excited to take guests on a delectable walking class to learn all about this vibrant neighborhood and to try some of the area's best and most unique food. Plus, it's a great way to support small and independent businesses here."
Guests purchase tickets in advance and meet their friendly and knowledgeable guide at a pre-arranged spot. Each Food Tour lasts 2.5 hours and includes 5 tasting locations and about one and a half miles of easy walking. Together with a knowledgeable guide, guests will explore and learn more about the neighborhood's history, past and present, as well as enjoy a sampling of local eats to represent the area's best food.
"We are really proud of our unique tours which we put a tremendous amount of work and coordination into together with our restaurant partners," explains Co-Founder Sam Schlussel. "We designed it so that it's perfect for locals and visitors alike. We encourage students in the area to bring their friends and their families to get to know the history of the city. In addition, it's a fun activity for tourists and non-tourists alike who want to support small businesses and learn more about these vibrant neighborhoods. Some of our guests have taken multiple tours with us, which we encourage. Anyone moving to the area should definitely check us out. We cannot wait to meet you!"