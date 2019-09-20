Off the Beaten Path Food Tours Premieres New Northampton, Massachusetts Food Tours

Northampton, MA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/20/2019 --FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE



Off The Beaten Path Food Tours and Experiences, a start-up tour and events business, is debuting two new food tours in a series of fourteen food & history walking tours. The new tours include: a 90-minute Saturday Coffee Shop Food Tour and a two-and-a-half-hour Sunday Food Tour. The two new tours are available for booking and are open to the public starting in September 2019 on Saturdays and Sundays. The Saturday Coffee Shop Food Tour runs 1:30-3:00pm, and the Sunday Food Tour runs 1:30-4pm, every week year-round. The company debuted its first tours in 2017 in Somerville's Davis Square, which continues to run year-round. They also run Food Tours and Chocolate Tours in: Boston, Cambridge, and Lowell.



The company has taken thousands of guests on tours yearly and covet 5-star reviews on sites such as TripAdvisor, Yelp, and Google.



Their NoHo Coffee Shop Food Tour provides a deep dive into Northampton's thriving coffee shop scene which is fun for locals and visitors. At each stop, guests will try a different variety of coffee and/or tea and will learn a lot about the sourcing and handcrafting of the beverages. In addition, guests will enjoy tea-infused treats on this afternoon walking adventure.



Their NoHo Food Tour on Sundays is a longer experience and focuses more on the history of the area including its famous residents, stories of local history, and information about the restaurants themselves including their recipes and local ingredients.



Both tours are led by friendly and knowledgeable local guides who have lived in Northampton for a long time and are extremely familiar with the region.



"Having visited Northampton often and having explored the neighborhood in depth, I have been really impressed by its transformation. There is an incredible food scene here with chefs who take risks and adhere to their personal philosophies with lots of design intent and mindfulness. We share on the tours their unique stories and history as well as the strong diversity and collaborative culture that shines through," enthuses Co-Founder Lizzie Bell, who started the company with her husband Sam Schlussel. "We are excited to take guests on a delectable walking class to learn all about NoHo and to try some of the area's best and most unique food. Plus, it's a great way to support small and independent businesses here."



Guests purchase tickets in advance and meet their friendly and knowledgeable guide at a pre-arranged spot. Each Food Tour lasts 2.5 hours and includes 6 tasting locations and about one and a half miles of easy walking. Each Coffee Shop Food Tour lasts 90 minutes and includes 4-5 tasting locations and about one and a half miles of easy walking. Groups of guests may also schedule a private tour off-schedule.



"We are really proud of our unique tours which we put a tremendous amount of work and coordination into together with our restaurant partners," explains Co-Founder Sam Schlussel. "We designed it so that it's perfect for locals and visitors alike. We encourage students in the area to bring their friends and their families to get to know the history of these cities. In addition, it's a fun activity for tourists and non-tourists alike who want to support small businesses and learn more about these vibrant neighborhoods. Some of our guests have taken multiple tours with us, which we encourage. Anyone moving to the area should definitely check us out. We cannot wait to meet you!"



About Off The Beaten Path Food Tours and Experiences

Off The Beaten Path Food Tours and Experiences was founded in 2017 by Somerville couple Lizzie Bell and Sam Schlussel. The company's mission is to support local businesses and entrepreneurs and highlight the rich cultural history of off-the-beaten-path destinations in Massachusetts and beyond. They also offer unique event experiences throughout the year in order to delight and entertain guests. For more information and to sign up for their newsletter, please visit www.offthebeatenpathfoodtours.com or visit Off The Beaten Path on Facebook or Instagram.